Top Destinations Couples Are Choosing for 2026

Romantic escapes, adventure hotspots, and cultural gems are drawing couples worldwide. Explore the top vacation spots for traveling couples in 2026.

As travel continues its steady rebound, couples are seeking both classic romantic escapes and off-the-beaten-path destinations for memorable getaways. Recent recommendations from Condé Nast Traveler highlight a diverse mix of top vacation spots for couples in 2026, with destinations offering everything from pristine beaches to cultural immersion. These choices reflect broader global tourism trends and evolving traveler priorities, including sustainability, culinary experiences, and unique accommodations.

Romantic Classics Remain Popular

Paris, France : The City of Light continues to attract couples with its iconic landmarks, world-class cuisine, and vibrant cultural scene. According to the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau, Paris remains one of the most visited cities in the world, with millions of annual visitors drawn to its romantic ambiance and rich history.

Known for its tranquil temples, cherry blossoms, and traditional tea houses, Kyoto offers a serene contrast to Japan's bustling urban centers. Data from the Japan National Tourism Organization shows a steady increase in international visitors, many of whom seek out the city's historical districts and UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Adventure and Nature for Two

Queenstown, New Zealand : Often dubbed the "adventure capital of the world," Queenstown appeals to thrill-seeking couples with activities like bungee jumping, hiking, and scenic lake cruises. Tourism Australia and New Zealand statistics indicate that nature and adventure travel remain strong draws for couples looking for shared experiences.

This alpine paradise is ideal for couples who love the outdoors. The National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics highlight a global uptick in national park tourism, with Banff frequently ranking among the most picturesque options for stunning scenery and cozy lodges.

Unique and Trending Destinations

Amalfi Coast, Italy : With its dramatic cliffs, colorful villages, and Mediterranean cuisine, the Amalfi Coast is increasingly popular for honeymoons and anniversary trips. The area’s culinary and lodging scene includes several Michelin Guide recommended restaurants and hotels, offering couples exclusive dining and luxury stays.

For couples seeking solitude and breathtaking vistas, Patagonia offers glacier trekking, wildlife watching, and stargazing under pristine skies. While remote, its growing popularity is reflected in UNWTO tourism statistics showing increased arrivals to South America's southernmost regions.

Beach Escapes and Island Retreats

Maui, Hawaii : Known for its lush landscapes, luxury resorts, and romantic beaches, Maui is a perennial favorite for couples. Although recovery from recent wildfires is ongoing, tourism data indicates the island remains a top choice for honeymoons and anniversary celebrations.

Famed for its whitewashed villages and sunset views over the caldera, Santorini consistently ranks among the world's most romantic destinations. The island's popularity is underpinned by its appearance on numerous UNESCO World Heritage lists and travel rankings.

Up-and-Coming Urban Centers

Buenos Aires, Argentina: This vibrant capital offers couples a blend of tango, rich cuisine, and lively neighborhoods. Its growing international profile is supported by increased flight connections and a thriving cultural scene.

Key Trends Shaping Couple Travel in 2026

Condé Nast Traveler’s recommendations reflect larger patterns captured in global tourism data:

Personalization : Couples are seeking unique experiences, from private guided tours to immersive food and wine tastings.

Many destinations are emphasizing eco-friendly accommodations and activities, a trend supported by Tourism Australia statistics showing increased demand for sustainability in travel planning.

: Many destinations are emphasizing eco-friendly accommodations and activities, a trend supported by Tourism Australia statistics showing increased demand for sustainability in travel planning. Blending relaxation with adventure: Destinations offering both relaxation (like beaches or spas) and adventure (such as hiking or cultural exploration) are particularly favored.

Looking Ahead

As couples plan their 2026 escapes, destinations are responding with new offerings and incentives, from luxury hotel packages to off-season deals. Whether choosing iconic cities like Paris or venturing into the wilds of Patagonia, the focus is on creating memorable, meaningful experiences. For couples looking to book their next adventure, now is the time to explore options, as demand and interest continue to rise in these standout locations.