Top Memorial Day Weekend Destinations for 2026

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, travelers are searching for the best U.S. destinations. From national parks to city festivals, here’s where to go in 2026.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer for many Americans, bringing with it a surge in travel across the country. As 2026 approaches, travelers are eager to plan getaways that balance relaxation, cultural experiences, and the great outdoors. While traditional favorites remain popular, emerging trends highlight new ways to make the most of the holiday weekend.

Renewed Interest in National Parks

National parks continue to top the list for Memorial Day travelers seeking scenic beauty and outdoor adventure. According to the National Park Service’s Visitor Use Statistics, parks like Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Great Smoky Mountains consistently rank among the most-visited destinations during holiday weekends. These parks offer opportunities for hiking, wildlife viewing, and camping, making them ideal for families and solo travelers alike.

Yellowstone National Park remains a favorite for its geothermal features and abundant wildlife.

remains a favorite for its geothermal features and abundant wildlife. Yosemite National Park draws crowds with its iconic granite cliffs and waterfalls.

draws crowds with its iconic granite cliffs and waterfalls. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is known for its lush forests and accessible trails.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, as popular sites can become crowded. Booking campsites and lodging early is advised, and checking current visitor statistics can help avoid peak crowds.

Cultural City Escapes

Urban getaways appeal to those looking for cultural attractions, festivals, and world-class dining. Cities like New York and Chicago pull large numbers of visitors over Memorial Day, each offering a unique slate of events.

New York City’s museums and parks offer a mix of relaxation and enrichment. According to NYC & Company tourism statistics, Memorial Day weekend sees a spike in both domestic and international visitors, thanks to parades, outdoor concerts, and seasonal exhibitions.

Chicago hosts several major festivals, including music and food events, listed in the City of Chicago’s official festival calendar. The city’s lakefront and public spaces become gathering points for both tourists and locals.

Foodies may also seek out cities with Michelin-starred restaurants, while art lovers can take advantage of special museum events and exhibitions. For those interested in educational experiences, the Smithsonian Museum Day 2026 offers free admission to participating museums nationwide.

Beach Retreats and Coastal Towns

Beach destinations remain a classic choice for Memorial Day. From the Atlantic to the Pacific, coastal towns see an uptick in visitors as temperatures rise. Popular spots include:

Myrtle Beach and Charleston on the East Coast, known for their sandy shores and historic charm.

and on the East Coast, known for their sandy shores and historic charm. Santa Monica and San Diego on the West Coast, offering boardwalks, surfing, and vibrant nightlife.

and on the West Coast, offering boardwalks, surfing, and vibrant nightlife. Florida’s Gulf Coast, featuring clear waters and family-friendly resorts.

Travelers are reminded to book accommodations early, as these areas often reach capacity quickly during holiday weekends.

Travel Trends and Practical Planning

Data from the AAA Travel Data Center shows that Memorial Day weekend consistently ranks among the busiest travel periods each year. In 2025, over 42 million Americans traveled more than 50 miles from home during the holiday, a trend expected to continue in 2026. Road trips remain popular, but air travel is also on the rise as more destinations offer special events and deals.

The U.S. Travel Association’s Monthly Travel Trends Index also notes a steady increase in domestic travel, with a particular spike around long holiday weekends. Travelers are advised to check for updated transportation schedules, potential construction, and weather forecasts to ensure smooth journeys.

Exploring Heritage and History

Some travelers use Memorial Day as an opportunity to explore sites of historical significance. The UNESCO World Heritage List features several U.S. locations, including Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the Statue of Liberty in New York. These sites often host special ceremonies and educational programs in honor of the holiday.

Conclusion: Booking Early and Exploring Options

With so many options available, from natural wonders to urban adventures, Memorial Day weekend 2026 promises something for every type of traveler. Experts recommend early planning to secure the best accommodations and experiences, as demand remains high nationwide. Whether seeking the tranquility of a national park, the excitement of a city festival, or the relaxation of a beach retreat, Americans are ready to make the most of the extended weekend.