Top Destinations for Warm Weather Holidays in May

Looking for sunshine in May? Explore the best destinations for a warm spring holiday, with climate data, travel tips, and highlights for each location.

As spring unfolds across Europe and beyond, many travelers begin searching for destinations offering the perfect blend of sunshine and warmth in May. With varying weather across the continent and globe, choosing the ideal location can make all the difference for a memorable spring getaway. Based on insights from independent.co.uk and cross-referenced with international climate data resources, here are seven top destinations where travelers can enjoy reliably hot and sunny weather in May.

Why Choose May for a Holiday?

May marks a sweet spot for travel: temperatures begin to climb, crowds are generally smaller than in peak summer months, and prices can be more affordable. According to Eurostat's monthly tourism statistics, many European destinations see a notable increase in arrivals during May, as holidaymakers seek to enjoy pleasant weather before the high season.

Seven Hot Destinations for May Sun

Cyprus : Known for its Mediterranean climate, Cyprus boasts average daytime temperatures of 24–27°C in May and up to 10 hours of sunshine daily. The weather is ideal for both beach-goers and cultural explorers.

: Known for its Mediterranean climate, Cyprus boasts average daytime temperatures of 24–27°C in May and up to 10 hours of sunshine daily. The weather is ideal for both beach-goers and cultural explorers. Canary Islands, Spain : Situated off the northwest coast of Africa, the Canaries are famous for year-round warmth. In May, temperatures range from 21–25°C across Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote, with minimal rainfall and consistent sunshine.

: Situated off the northwest coast of Africa, the Canaries are famous for year-round warmth. In May, temperatures range from 21–25°C across Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote, with minimal rainfall and consistent sunshine. Greek Islands (Crete, Rhodes) : The southernmost Greek islands, such as Crete and Rhodes, offer highs of 24–26°C and plenty of dry, sunny days, perfect for exploring ancient sites or relaxing by the sea.

: The southernmost Greek islands, such as Crete and Rhodes, offer highs of 24–26°C and plenty of dry, sunny days, perfect for exploring ancient sites or relaxing by the sea. Marrakech, Morocco : For those seeking more intense heat, Marrakech delivers average highs of 29°C in May, paired with low humidity and vibrant markets.

: For those seeking more intense heat, Marrakech delivers average highs of 29°C in May, paired with low humidity and vibrant markets. Malta : This island nation features a Mediterranean climate with average May temperatures of 23°C and over 10 hours of sunshine, making it ideal for sightseeing and swimming.

: This island nation features a Mediterranean climate with average May temperatures of 23°C and over 10 hours of sunshine, making it ideal for sightseeing and swimming. Egypt (Red Sea resorts) : Destinations like Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada see average highs of 32°C in May, with warm sea temperatures and virtually no rain.

: Destinations like Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada see average highs of 32°C in May, with warm sea temperatures and virtually no rain. Turkey (Antalya region): The southern coast of Turkey enjoys May averages of 24°C and 10 hours of sunshine, promising perfect conditions for both cultural and beach holidays.

Comparing May Weather Across Destinations

Travelers often weigh several factors when choosing a spring holiday spot: temperature, rainfall, and sunshine hours. According to UK Met Office global climate data, most Mediterranean and North African destinations outperform northern Europe for warmth and sun in May.

Sunshine: Most hot destinations in May offer 8–11 hours of sunshine per day.

Most hot destinations in May offer 8–11 hours of sunshine per day. Rainfall: Rain is generally scarce in these regions, with the exception of occasional showers in the Greek Islands and Turkey.

Rain is generally scarce in these regions, with the exception of occasional showers in the Greek Islands and Turkey. Sea Temperature: The Mediterranean Sea starts to warm up in May, making swimming comfortable in Cyprus, Malta, and southern Turkey.

Travel Tips for May Holidays

Book early to secure the best deals, as May is increasingly popular for spring breaks.

Consider local festivals and public holidays that may affect crowds or prices in your chosen destination.

Pack for both warm days and cooler evenings, especially in Mediterranean locations.

Conclusion

Whether you’re after beach relaxation or cultural exploration, May offers a wealth of options for sun-seekers. By referencing both travel media recommendations and comprehensive climate data, holidaymakers can make informed decisions to ensure their spring break delivers on warmth and sunshine. With the right planning, these destinations promise an early taste of summer, perfect for escaping the lingering chill of northern climates.