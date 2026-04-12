Where Is Hot in May? Best Destinations for Sunny Holidays

Looking for sunshine in May? Explore seven destinations offering warm weather, vibrant experiences, and ideal conditions for a spring getaway.

As spring transitions into early summer, travelers eager for sunshine often ask: where is hot in May? With unpredictable weather at home, May is the perfect time to seek out destinations where the sun is shining and temperatures are reliably warm. Drawing on The Independent’s recommendations, alongside global average weather statistics and tourism data, this guide highlights seven of the best places to find a sunny spring holiday.

Why Travel in May?

May offers a sweet spot between the crowds and high prices of summer and the unpredictable chill of early spring. According to Statista’s tourism statistics, international travel tends to ramp up in June and July, making May a quieter and often more affordable month. Plus, many destinations enjoy long days, warm temperatures, and lush landscapes thanks to recent spring rains.

Where Is Hot in May? Top Destinations

Canary Islands, Spain : Averaging 22–26°C, the Canaries offer volcanic landscapes, beautiful beaches, and sunshine across Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote. Thanks to their subtropical climate, these islands are a reliable bet for early summer warmth.

: Averaging 22–26°C, the Canaries offer volcanic landscapes, beautiful beaches, and sunshine across Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote. Thanks to their subtropical climate, these islands are a reliable bet for early summer warmth. Cyprus : May brings daily highs of 24–28°C and clear skies. The Mediterranean island combines ancient ruins, hiking, and beautiful coasts, making it ideal for both relaxation and adventure.

: May brings daily highs of 24–28°C and clear skies. The Mediterranean island combines ancient ruins, hiking, and beautiful coasts, making it ideal for both relaxation and adventure. Marrakech, Morocco : The Red City enjoys 28–30°C highs in May, with balmy evenings perfect for exploring its souks and gardens. May’s warmth precedes the intense summer heat, making sightseeing comfortable.

: The Red City enjoys 28–30°C highs in May, with balmy evenings perfect for exploring its souks and gardens. May’s warmth precedes the intense summer heat, making sightseeing comfortable. Crete, Greece : Greece’s largest island boasts 23–25°C days and cooler evenings. May is also prime for hiking the Samaria Gorge and exploring historic towns before the summer crowds arrive.

: Greece’s largest island boasts 23–25°C days and cooler evenings. May is also prime for hiking the Samaria Gorge and exploring historic towns before the summer crowds arrive. Florida, USA : With daily highs of 28–31°C, Florida’s beaches, theme parks, and nature reserves are in full swing. The Atlantic hurricane season typically starts in June, so May is a safer window for travel.

: With daily highs of 28–31°C, Florida’s beaches, theme parks, and nature reserves are in full swing. The Atlantic hurricane season typically starts in June, so May is a safer window for travel. Dubai, UAE : Expect 33–37°C in May, with little chance of rain. Dubai offers a blend of luxury resorts, shopping, and desert adventures, but visitors should be mindful of the heat.

: Expect 33–37°C in May, with little chance of rain. Dubai offers a blend of luxury resorts, shopping, and desert adventures, but visitors should be mindful of the heat. Malta: This Mediterranean gem sees 22–25°C highs and long, sunny days. Its unique mix of history, culture, and beaches appeals to a variety of travelers.

What to Expect: Weather, Crowds, and Value

Official UK Met Office climate data confirm that May temperatures in these destinations are consistently above 20°C, with rainfall generally low. Eurostat’s tourism accommodation statistics show occupancy rates are moderate, meaning visitors benefit from greater availability and potentially better deals.

Sunshine hours: Many of these destinations offer 8–11 hours of sun per day in May, maximizing your time outdoors.

Many of these destinations offer 8–11 hours of sun per day in May, maximizing your time outdoors. Lower prices: Airfares and hotels can be up to 20–30% cheaper than in peak summer months, depending on location and how early you book.

Airfares and hotels can be up to 20–30% cheaper than in peak summer months, depending on location and how early you book. Events and festivals: May is festival season in places like Crete and Cyprus, offering a chance to experience local culture without the high-season crowds.

Planning Your May Getaway

When booking travel for May, consider:

Advance reservations: While crowds are smaller, popular resorts and flights can still fill up, especially around national holidays.

While crowds are smaller, popular resorts and flights can still fill up, especially around national holidays. Weather patterns: Use interactive resources like Climate-Data.org and World Weather Online to compare historical weather data for your chosen destination.

Use interactive resources like Climate-Data.org and World Weather Online to compare historical weather data for your chosen destination. Activities: Consider what you want from your trip—beaches, cultural sites, hiking, or simply relaxation—and match your destination accordingly.

Conclusion

May is an excellent time for a sunny holiday, offering dependable warmth and value in a range of destinations. Whether you prefer the volcanic beauty of the Canary Islands, the historic allure of Malta, or the energy of Morocco and Dubai, you can find reliably warm weather and long, sunny days. With moderate crowds and good deals, May is the perfect month to beat the summer rush and enjoy the best of spring travel.