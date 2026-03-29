Top Destinations for Warm Weather in May

Looking for sunshine this May bank holiday? Discover the top destinations with the best weather and travel tips for a memorable getaway.

As the May bank holiday approaches, many travelers are eager to escape unpredictable UK weather and seek sun-drenched destinations. While spring in Britain can still bring chilly temperatures and rain, several spots worldwide offer reliably warm and sunny conditions during May, making them ideal for an early summer getaway.

Why Travel in May?

May is considered one of the best months to travel for several reasons. The crowds of summer have yet to descend on popular destinations, prices are generally lower than peak season, and the weather in many regions is pleasantly warm rather than sweltering. According to data from Tourism Review, travel in May is on the rise, with many tourists preferring this quieter period for sightseeing and relaxation.

Top Sunny Destinations for May

The Independent highlighted seven destinations known for their warm, sunny weather in May. For those planning a holiday, these locations offer a mix of beaches, culture, and reliable sunshine:

Canary Islands, Spain – Average highs of 24°C and over 8 hours of sunshine per day make Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote perennial favorites. According to Climate-Data.org, rainfall is minimal in May, ensuring mostly dry days for beachgoers.

– Average highs of 24°C and over 8 hours of sunshine per day make Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote perennial favorites. According to Climate-Data.org, rainfall is minimal in May, ensuring mostly dry days for beachgoers. Cyprus – With temperatures averaging 25°C and the Mediterranean Sea warming up for swimming, Cyprus combines ancient history with resort comfort. Explore archaeological sites or relax on golden beaches.

– With temperatures averaging 25°C and the Mediterranean Sea warming up for swimming, Cyprus combines ancient history with resort comfort. Explore archaeological sites or relax on golden beaches. Marrakech, Morocco – Marrakech experiences highs around 28°C in May, with low humidity and blue skies. The city’s vibrant souks and gardens are best enjoyed before the peak summer heat sets in.

– Marrakech experiences highs around 28°C in May, with low humidity and blue skies. The city’s vibrant souks and gardens are best enjoyed before the peak summer heat sets in. Greek Islands – Santorini, Crete, and Rhodes see temperatures in the low to mid-20s°C and long days with ample sunshine. According to Weather2Travel’s climate guides, May is perfect for hiking, exploring ruins, and enjoying quieter beaches.

– Santorini, Crete, and Rhodes see temperatures in the low to mid-20s°C and long days with ample sunshine. According to Weather2Travel’s climate guides, May is perfect for hiking, exploring ruins, and enjoying quieter beaches. Turkey’s Turquoise Coast – Destinations like Antalya and Fethiye offer highs around 25°C, clear water, and fewer crowds than later in the season. May is also a top time for sailing and outdoor activities.

– Destinations like Antalya and Fethiye offer highs around 25°C, clear water, and fewer crowds than later in the season. May is also a top time for sailing and outdoor activities. Malta – With average highs of 23°C and minimal rainfall, Malta provides a blend of historical sites and seaside relaxation.

– With average highs of 23°C and minimal rainfall, Malta provides a blend of historical sites and seaside relaxation. Dubai, UAE – For those seeking guaranteed heat, Dubai’s May temperatures often exceed 35°C. Luxury resorts, beaches, and shopping are in full swing, but travelers should be prepared for intense midday sun.

Weather Insights and Travel Tips

According to Weatherbase’s country weather statistics, May marks the transition from spring to summer across Southern Europe and North Africa. Average sunshine hours climb, and rainfall drops significantly compared to earlier spring months. For example, the UK Met Office reports that southern European destinations can see double the amount of sunshine hours compared to the UK in May.

Book accommodation and flights early, especially for the bank holiday weekend, as popular spots can fill up quickly.

Pack sunscreen and lightweight clothing to stay comfortable in rising temperatures.

Consider off-the-beaten-path regions within these countries for a more peaceful experience and better value.

Tourism Trends and Outlook

Official UNWTO tourism statistics show a steady increase in international arrivals for Mediterranean countries in May, reflecting growing demand for shoulder-season travel. Airlines and tour operators are responding with expanded routes and early-season deals, making it easier than ever to plan a spontaneous getaway.

Conclusion

With longer days and rising temperatures, May offers a sweet spot for travel—balancing pleasant weather, manageable crowds, and diverse cultural experiences. Whether you’re drawn to the volcanic beaches of the Canaries, the history of Malta, or the glamour of Dubai, sunny skies await those willing to venture a little further afield this spring.