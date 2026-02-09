May offers unique cultural experiences and scenic beauty in destinations like Naoshima, Japan and Scotland. Discover why these places stand out for spring travel.

As spring unfolds, travelers look for destinations that balance vibrant culture, natural beauty, and special events. Two standout places—Naoshima in Japan and Scotland—are highlighted by Condé Nast Traveler as top recommendations for travel in May, each offering distinctive attractions sure to appeal to a variety of interests.

Naoshima: Japan’s Artistic Island Retreat

Situated in the Seto Inland Sea, Naoshima has built a global reputation as an art lover’s paradise. The island is renowned for its integration of contemporary art and architecture into the landscape, spearheaded by projects like the Benesse Art Site Naoshima. This initiative features world-class museums, installations, and architecture by celebrated Japanese architect Tadao Ando. Notably, Ando’s structures on Naoshima are also recognized by UNESCO for their contribution to modern architecture.

The Chichu Art Museum and Lee Ufan Museum are essential stops, where art is displayed in harmony with natural light and the environment.

Outdoor installations, including Yayoi Kusama’s iconic pumpkin sculptures, are scattered along the coast and within villages, offering unique photo opportunities and immersive experiences.

May is an ideal month for visiting Naoshima; Japan’s tourism statistics show comfortable weather and fewer crowds compared to peak cherry blossom season, allowing for relaxed exploration.

In addition to art, visitors can enjoy local cuisine, including fresh seafood, with several highly rated cafes and restaurants. Some establishments have even gained recognition in the Michelin Guide for their quality and innovation.

Scotland: Heritage, Landscapes, and Festival Season

For those seeking dramatic landscapes, historic castles, and lively cultural events, Scotland is a compelling choice in May. The country’s hills and valleys are in full bloom, with wildflowers and green pastures creating a picturesque backdrop for outdoor activities.

Popular regions such as the Highlands, Loch Ness, and the Isle of Skye offer excellent opportunities for hiking, wildlife spotting, and photography.

According to VisitScotland research, visitor numbers typically rise in May as the weather improves, but major tourist sites are still less crowded than during the summer rush.

Scotland’s culinary scene is also on the rise, with several restaurants earning distinction in the Michelin Guide for their creative use of local ingredients.

May also marks the start of Scotland’s famous festival season. Edinburgh, in particular, hosts a range of events in May, from arts and literature festivals to traditional music gatherings. The Festivals Edinburgh calendar provides up-to-date schedules and program details for those planning cultural excursions.

Choosing Your May Destination

Both Naoshima and Scotland offer unique draws for travelers in May. Naoshima’s blend of art and tranquil island life appeals to those seeking inspiration and relaxation, while Scotland’s mix of natural beauty, history, and vibrant festivals suits adventure seekers and culture enthusiasts.

Whether wandering among contemporary masterpieces on Naoshima or exploring Scotland’s storied landscapes and lively events, May provides the perfect window to experience these destinations at their finest. Travelers are encouraged to check official tourism resources for the latest event details and visitor information to maximize their spring journey.