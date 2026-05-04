Travel experts highlight 21 must-visit places for September, combining cultural festivals, natural wonders, and ideal climates worldwide.

May 4, 2026 at 12:45 AM ET

May 4, 2026 at 12:45 AM ET 3 min read

As summer transitions into autumn, September offers travelers unique opportunities to explore destinations where weather, events, and crowd levels align for an ideal experience. According to CN Traveller’s editorial team, their list of 21 best places to visit in September spans continents and includes vibrant cities, scenic landscapes, and cultural hotspots perfect for early fall adventures.

Why September Is a Prime Month for Travel

Milder Weather : Many regions experience pleasant temperatures, reducing the extremes of summer heat or winter chill.

: Many regions experience pleasant temperatures, reducing the extremes of summer heat or winter chill. Fewer Crowds : With school holidays ending in much of the Northern Hemisphere, travel hotspots become less congested, providing a more relaxed atmosphere.

: With school holidays ending in much of the Northern Hemisphere, travel hotspots become less congested, providing a more relaxed atmosphere. Festival Season : September marks the beginning of cultural festivals in several countries, offering travelers authentic local experiences.

: September marks the beginning of cultural festivals in several countries, offering travelers authentic local experiences. Value for Money: Off-peak pricing kicks in for flights and accommodation, making luxury and adventure travel more accessible.

Highlighted Destinations and Their Distinct Appeal

CN Traveller’s experts recommend destinations that stand out for their unique September offerings:

Munich, Germany : The city is renowned for its Oktoberfest, which begins in late September, attracting millions with Bavarian traditions, music, and cuisine.

: The city is renowned for its Oktoberfest, which begins in late September, attracting millions with Bavarian traditions, music, and cuisine. Kyoto, Japan : September brings comfortable temperatures, fewer tourists, and access to serene temples. The city hosts several traditional festivals that showcase Japanese culture.

: September brings comfortable temperatures, fewer tourists, and access to serene temples. The city hosts several traditional festivals that showcase Japanese culture. Amalfi Coast, Italy : As the summer crowds wane, travelers can enjoy the region’s stunning coastline and attend local food and wine festivals, listed on the official Italian tourism portal.

: As the summer crowds wane, travelers can enjoy the region’s stunning coastline and attend local food and wine festivals, listed on the official Italian tourism portal. Grand Canyon National Park, USA : September offers cooler hiking conditions and improved visibility. According to National Park Service visitor statistics, this period sees fewer tourists compared to peak summer months.

: September offers cooler hiking conditions and improved visibility. According to National Park Service visitor statistics, this period sees fewer tourists compared to peak summer months. Cape Town, South Africa : Springtime blooms and wildlife viewing make it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, with whale watching season in full swing.

: Springtime blooms and wildlife viewing make it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, with whale watching season in full swing. Barcelona, Spain : The city hosts the La Mercè festival, a major cultural event with parades, music, and fireworks, as detailed on Fest300.

: The city hosts the La Mercè festival, a major cultural event with parades, music, and fireworks, as detailed on Fest300. New York City, USA: September marks the start of Broadway’s new season and the city’s transition into autumn, offering a lively arts scene and pleasant city walks.

Other Top Picks from the Editors

Santorini, Greece : Enjoy the iconic views with fewer crowds.

: Enjoy the iconic views with fewer crowds. Patagonia, Argentina : Early spring for hiking and wildlife.

: Early spring for hiking and wildlife. Provence, France : Harvest festivals and wine tours.

: Harvest festivals and wine tours. Vancouver, Canada: Outdoor adventures and food events.

Festival and Event Highlights

September’s calendar is rich with festivals and cultural events:

Oktoberfest in Munich: The world’s largest beer festival.

in Munich: The world’s largest beer festival. La Mercè in Barcelona: A city-wide celebration of Catalan culture.

in Barcelona: A city-wide celebration of Catalan culture. Harvest Festivals in Provence and the Amalfi Coast: Local food, wine, and music.

in Provence and the Amalfi Coast: Local food, wine, and music. Whale Watching in Cape Town: Peak wildlife viewing opportunities.

These events can be explored in greater detail through official festival calendars like Japan National Tourism Organization and Italia.it.

Travel Trends and Practical Considerations

Booking Early : As demand for September travel increases, early reservations secure the best deals and accommodation options.

: As demand for September travel increases, early reservations secure the best deals and accommodation options. Flexible Itineraries : With unpredictable weather in some regions, flexibility is key.

: With unpredictable weather in some regions, flexibility is key. Responsible Tourism: Many destinations encourage sustainable practices, especially during festival seasons and in natural parks.

Conclusion: Making the Most of September Travel

With a combination of cultural events, natural beauty, and comfortable weather, September stands out as a globally favored month for exploration. From Europe’s festival cities to Japan’s tranquil temples and America’s national parks, CN Traveller’s list highlights places where travelers can find both excitement and relaxation.

For those planning their autumn getaway, leveraging official festival calendars and visitor statistics helps ensure a rewarding experience. As travel continues to rebound, September remains a prime time to discover new cultures and landscapes.