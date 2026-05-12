Top Destinations to Explore in September

Discover some of the best places to visit in September, with insights on climate, costs, and cultural highlights for each destination.

As summer transitions into autumn in the northern hemisphere, September offers travelers a unique opportunity to experience popular destinations with fewer crowds, milder weather, and vibrant cultural events. Drawing from The Times’ recommendations and cross-referencing international data, here’s a comprehensive look at some of the best places to visit in September, with practical insights for planning your trip.

Why September is Ideal for Travel

Pleasant weather: Many destinations see comfortable temperatures and reduced rainfall, as detailed in historical weather data across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Many destinations see comfortable temperatures and reduced rainfall, as detailed in historical weather data across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Lower crowds: With most schools back in session, major tourist attractions tend to be less crowded, leading to a more relaxed experience.

With most schools back in session, major tourist attractions tend to be less crowded, leading to a more relaxed experience. Better value: Accommodation and flight prices often drop after the summer peak, according to Numbeo's cost of living data and seasonal airfare analytics.

Sixteen Standout Destinations for September

Based on The Times’ curated list of travel hotspots for September 2026 and supported by international tourism statistics and weather records, here are sixteen destinations that promise memorable experiences this month:

Italy’s Amalfi Coast: Enjoy sunny days and balmy evenings as the summer crowds thin out. The region’s small villages and UNESCO-listed landscapes are ideal for hiking and dining al fresco.

Enjoy sunny days and balmy evenings as the summer crowds thin out. The region’s small villages and UNESCO-listed landscapes are ideal for hiking and dining al fresco. Kyoto, Japan: September marks the start of autumn foliage, with tranquil temples and gardens. Check health advisories and local festivals before traveling.

September marks the start of autumn foliage, with tranquil temples and gardens. Check health advisories and local festivals before traveling. Cape Town, South Africa: Spring blossoms and whale watching season make this a top choice for nature lovers. According to UNWTO tourism statistics, South Africa sees a moderate influx of visitors in early spring, keeping attractions accessible.

Spring blossoms and whale watching season make this a top choice for nature lovers. According to UNWTO tourism statistics, South Africa sees a moderate influx of visitors in early spring, keeping attractions accessible. Barcelona, Spain: The weather remains warm without the heatwaves of July and August. Explore Gaudí’s masterpieces and Mediterranean beaches with fewer crowds.

The weather remains warm without the heatwaves of July and August. Explore Gaudí’s masterpieces and Mediterranean beaches with fewer crowds. New England, USA: Early autumn brings the first hints of fall color to states like Vermont and Maine. Outdoor activities and quaint towns are at their best.

Early autumn brings the first hints of fall color to states like Vermont and Maine. Outdoor activities and quaint towns are at their best. Greek Islands: Islands such as Crete and Santorini feature warm seas and lively local festivals. Eurostat data confirms a dip in tourist nights compared to August, meaning more space to explore.

Islands such as Crete and Santorini feature warm seas and lively local festivals. Eurostat data confirms a dip in tourist nights compared to August, meaning more space to explore. Morocco: Cooler evenings make cities like Marrakech and Fes more comfortable for exploring bustling souks and historic sites.

Cooler evenings make cities like Marrakech and Fes more comfortable for exploring bustling souks and historic sites. Munich, Germany: The world-famous Oktoberfest begins in late September, offering a festive atmosphere and cultural immersion.

The world-famous Oktoberfest begins in late September, offering a festive atmosphere and cultural immersion. Canadian Rockies: Banff and Jasper are ideal for hiking and wildlife spotting as the leaves start to change.

Banff and Jasper are ideal for hiking and wildlife spotting as the leaves start to change. Vietnam’s North: Rice terraces in Sapa and Mu Cang Chai reach peak greenery, a photogenic treat for adventure travelers.

Rice terraces in Sapa and Mu Cang Chai reach peak greenery, a photogenic treat for adventure travelers. Dubrovnik, Croatia: The Adriatic Sea remains warm, but the medieval city feels less crowded. September is an excellent time for history buffs and beachgoers.

The Adriatic Sea remains warm, but the medieval city feels less crowded. September is an excellent time for history buffs and beachgoers. Patagonia, Chile: As spring arrives in the southern hemisphere, Patagonia’s landscapes awaken with wildflowers, setting the stage for trekking and exploration.

As spring arrives in the southern hemisphere, Patagonia’s landscapes awaken with wildflowers, setting the stage for trekking and exploration. Slovenia’s Lake Bled: Mild temperatures and clear skies make this fairytale setting perfect for outdoor activities and scenic photography.

Mild temperatures and clear skies make this fairytale setting perfect for outdoor activities and scenic photography. Vienna, Austria: The city’s cultural season begins with concerts, art exhibits, and culinary festivals, all enjoyed in crisp autumn air.

The city’s cultural season begins with concerts, art exhibits, and culinary festivals, all enjoyed in crisp autumn air. Portugal’s Douro Valley: September is grape harvest season, offering wine tastings and picturesque river cruises through terraced vineyards.

September is grape harvest season, offering wine tastings and picturesque river cruises through terraced vineyards. Istanbul, Turkey: The city’s iconic mosques and bazaars are more enjoyable with manageable temperatures and a calendar of local events.

Planning Your September Getaway

Consult historical weather for your destination to pack accordingly.

Check health and safety advisories for vaccination requirements or travel updates.

Explore flight trends via air passenger data for optimal booking windows.

Review entry requirements, as visa and health rules can change year-to-year.

Cultural Highlights and Off-the-Beaten-Path Experiences

September is also prime time for local festivals, harvest celebrations, and unique outdoor adventures. From Munich’s lively beer tents to Portugal’s grape harvest, travelers can expect immersive experiences that go beyond sightseeing. UNESCO’s World Heritage list offers a trove of cultural sites in many of these destinations, providing context and depth to any itinerary.

Conclusion

Whether you’re seeking sun-soaked coastlines, vibrant city life, or tranquil natural escapes, September’s combination of favorable weather, lower costs, and cultural vibrancy makes it an ideal month for travel. With careful planning and attention to seasonal highlights, these sixteen destinations promise memorable journeys for every kind of traveler.