Top Destinations to Visit Around the World in August

August offers travelers a range of exciting destinations, from cultural festivals in Japan to serene escapes in Europe. Explore the best places to visit this summer.

Every year, August stands out as a prime month for travel, offering a blend of peak summer experiences, unique festivals, and ideal weather conditions in various regions. Travel + Leisure recently curated a list of the 21 best places to travel in August, highlighting destinations that shine during this summer month. This article synthesizes their recommendations, adding context with official data and resources to help travelers plan memorable August getaways.

Why August Is Special for Travel

August marks the height of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, with long days, warm temperatures, and bustling cultural calendars. Many regions celebrate local holidays and host events that attract visitors from around the world. According to UNWTO Tourism Statistics and Data, international arrivals typically surge in August, particularly across Europe, North America, and parts of East Asia.

Highlights from Top August Destinations

Edinburgh, Scotland: The city comes alive with the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe, considered the world's largest arts festival. August is also when the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo takes place, offering visitors a unique window into Scottish culture and performance art.

The city comes alive with the renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe, considered the world's largest arts festival. August is also when the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo takes place, offering visitors a unique window into Scottish culture and performance art. Japan: Across the country, August is festival season. Notably, the Nebuta Matsuri in Aomori and the Awa Odori in Tokushima draw crowds for their vibrant parades and traditional dances. The Japan National Tourism Organization provides an official schedule of major August festivals, making it easier to plan a culturally immersive trip.

Across the country, August is festival season. Notably, the Nebuta Matsuri in Aomori and the Awa Odori in Tokushima draw crowds for their vibrant parades and traditional dances. The Japan National Tourism Organization provides an official schedule of major August festivals, making it easier to plan a culturally immersive trip. National Parks in the United States: Many U.S. national parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Acadia, see their highest visitation in August. The National Park Service's visitation data confirms that August is among the busiest months, making it ideal for those seeking outdoor adventures like hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing.

Many U.S. national parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Acadia, see their highest visitation in August. The National Park Service's visitation data confirms that August is among the busiest months, making it ideal for those seeking outdoor adventures like hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing. Italy's Amalfi Coast and Islands: The Italian coastline is at its most vibrant, with warm Mediterranean waters perfect for swimming and boating. According to ISTAT's official tourism statistics, destinations such as Capri, Positano, and Sorrento report a spike in visitor numbers during August, especially as Italians and international tourists flock to the seaside.

The Italian coastline is at its most vibrant, with warm Mediterranean waters perfect for swimming and boating. According to ISTAT's official tourism statistics, destinations such as Capri, Positano, and Sorrento report a spike in visitor numbers during August, especially as Italians and international tourists flock to the seaside. Spain: Cities like Barcelona and Seville offer lively street celebrations, but the country’s beaches, particularly in the Balearic and Canary Islands, are also favorite August escapes. The Spanish National Statistics Institute documents a significant uptick in hotel occupancy and international arrivals during this period.

Combining Culture, Nature, and Cuisine

Travel + Leisure’s August selections are notable for their diversity. Destinations are chosen for their unique offerings at this time of year, whether it's cultural festivals, natural wonders at their peak, or local culinary highlights. For example:

In France , especially in Provence and along the Côte d’Azur, travelers can enjoy lavender fields in bloom and access to Michelin Guide-rated restaurants.

, especially in Provence and along the Côte d’Azur, travelers can enjoy lavender fields in bloom and access to Michelin Guide-rated restaurants. Canada’s National Parks , such as Banff and Jasper, are in full swing with hiking, canoeing, and wildlife watching.

, such as Banff and Jasper, are in full swing with hiking, canoeing, and wildlife watching. Croatia’s Adriatic Coast sees lively festivals and sailing regattas, complemented by access to UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Dubrovnik, as listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Travel Trends and Tips for August Trips

Book Early: With August being a high-demand travel month, early booking for flights and accommodations is essential, especially for popular destinations.

With August being a high-demand travel month, early booking for flights and accommodations is essential, especially for popular destinations. Consider Shoulder Destinations: While famous spots are busy, lesser-known regions can offer similar experiences with fewer crowds.

While famous spots are busy, lesser-known regions can offer similar experiences with fewer crowds. Check Event Calendars: August is packed with festivals and holidays that can enrich a trip or impact logistics. Consult official tourism sites for up-to-date schedules.

August is packed with festivals and holidays that can enrich a trip or impact logistics. Consult official tourism sites for up-to-date schedules. Be Prepared for Heat: Many destinations in Europe and Asia experience high temperatures, so pack accordingly and plan activities for cooler mornings or evenings.

Looking Ahead: Planning for August Travel

With global travel rebounding, August remains an attractive month for both international exploration and domestic adventures. Data from the US Travel Association’s Travel Trends Index points to steady growth in domestic and international travel demand in recent years.

Whether drawn to cultural events, natural beauty, or culinary delights, travelers in August have a world of options. Advance planning and awareness of local festivities can make the difference between a good vacation and a truly unforgettable one.