Top Destinations to Visit in May Around the World

May offers ideal travel conditions across the globe. Explore the best destinations for a holiday this month, from European cities to exotic adventures.

As spring transitions to summer in the Northern Hemisphere, May emerges as a favorite month for travelers seeking mild weather, vibrant festivals, and fewer crowds. According to a recent feature by Condé Nast Traveller Middle East, the world offers a remarkable array of destinations that shine particularly bright in May, each with its own unique appeal for holidaymakers.

Why Travel in May?

May is considered a shoulder season in much of Europe and Asia, when temperatures are comfortable, landscapes are lush, and prices remain reasonable ahead of the peak summer rush. Many regions experience cultural festivals, blooming gardens, and ideal conditions for outdoor activities, making it a prime time to explore both classic and off-the-beaten-path locales.

European Highlights

Italy : Cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice offer pleasant weather and fewer tourists than in summer. The countryside in Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast is in full bloom, providing picture-perfect scenery and the opportunity to enjoy local cuisine at renowned Michelin Guide restaurants. Official tourism statistics show a notable uptick in visitation during this period, though crowds remain manageable.

: Cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice offer pleasant weather and fewer tourists than in summer. The countryside in Tuscany and the Amalfi Coast is in full bloom, providing picture-perfect scenery and the opportunity to enjoy local cuisine at renowned Michelin Guide restaurants. Official tourism statistics show a notable uptick in visitation during this period, though crowds remain manageable. France : The French Riviera comes alive in May with the iconic Cannes Film Festival, while Paris parks and gardens are at their best. Destinations like Provence offer lavender fields and local markets, and museums are less crowded than in high summer.

: The French Riviera comes alive in May with the iconic Cannes Film Festival, while Paris parks and gardens are at their best. Destinations like Provence offer lavender fields and local markets, and museums are less crowded than in high summer. United Kingdom : With the arrival of spring, the UK’s countryside and cities host events and celebrations, from the Chelsea Flower Show in London to music festivals in Edinburgh. VisitBritain visitor statistics highlight May as a strong month for cultural tourism and garden visits.

: With the arrival of spring, the UK’s countryside and cities host events and celebrations, from the Chelsea Flower Show in London to music festivals in Edinburgh. VisitBritain visitor statistics highlight May as a strong month for cultural tourism and garden visits. Spain & Portugal: In Spain, cities like Seville and Granada celebrate traditional festivals, while Portugal’s Lisbon and Porto offer mild temperatures and colorful street life. The coastal Algarve region is warm enough for beachgoers, yet less busy than in July or August.

Asian Destinations

Japan : While cherry blossom season peaks earlier, May is still a prime time to visit for the lush greenery and the Golden Week holiday, packed with festivals and cultural events.

: While cherry blossom season peaks earlier, May is still a prime time to visit for the lush greenery and the Golden Week holiday, packed with festivals and cultural events. Vietnam & Thailand: The weather in northern Vietnam is optimal for exploring Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, and the mountains, while Thailand transitions from hot season to the early monsoon, with many islands remaining sunny and pleasant.

North American Getaways

United States : May is an excellent time for city breaks in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago, with outdoor festivals and mild weather. National parks such as Yosemite and the Grand Canyon are also at their most beautiful, with wildflowers in bloom and fewer crowds. US travel statistics confirm increased domestic and international travel during this month.

: May is an excellent time for city breaks in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago, with outdoor festivals and mild weather. National parks such as Yosemite and the Grand Canyon are also at their most beautiful, with wildflowers in bloom and fewer crowds. US travel statistics confirm increased domestic and international travel during this month. Mexico: Coastal destinations like Riviera Maya and Cabo San Lucas offer sunny days, warm seas, and vibrant nightlife before the summer humidity sets in.

Adventure & Nature

Iceland : With nearly 24 hours of daylight, May is perfect for road trips, geothermal baths, and exploring waterfalls, all with the possibility of spotting the Northern Lights in early May.

: With nearly 24 hours of daylight, May is perfect for road trips, geothermal baths, and exploring waterfalls, all with the possibility of spotting the Northern Lights in early May. Morocco : The cooler springtime makes city tours of Marrakech, Fes, and treks in the Atlas Mountains comfortable and rewarding.

: The cooler springtime makes city tours of Marrakech, Fes, and treks in the Atlas Mountains comfortable and rewarding. South Africa: May marks the start of safari season in Kruger National Park, with dry conditions ideal for wildlife viewing.

Cultural Festivals and Heritage

Many of these destinations host significant UNESCO World Heritage sites and cultural events in May, making it a great month for travelers interested in history, art, and tradition. For example, the Festa della Sensa in Venice and Golden Week in Japan provide immersive local experiences.

Planning Tips for May Travel

Book accommodation and transport early for destinations with major festivals, as these can fill up quickly.

Check local calendars for events, as public holidays may affect opening hours for attractions.

Pack layers, since weather can be variable—especially in Northern Europe and mountainous regions.

Looking Ahead

Whether you’re drawn to the blooming landscapes of Europe, the cultural energy of Asia, or the natural wonders of the Americas, May stands out as a versatile month for travel. With a diverse range of climates, events, and experiences, globetrotters can find their ideal escape, backed by favorable statistics and expert recommendations. For more insights and detailed tourism data, consult resources like the UNWTO global tourism statistics and local tourism boards.