Top Destinations Where the Dollar Stretches Further

Travelers can maximize their budget in these seven countries where the U.S. dollar offers strong purchasing power, according to AFAR.

May 3, 2026 at 9:45 AM ET

May 3, 2026 at 9:45 AM ET 3 min read

As global travel rebounds, many Americans are seeking destinations where their money goes further. AFAR recently highlighted seven countries where the U.S. dollar’s strong purchasing power lets travelers enjoy more for less. These destinations offer affordable accommodations, meals, and attractions—making them attractive options for budget-conscious globetrotters.

Why the Dollar Stretches Further in These Countries

The strength of the U.S. dollar against local currencies, combined with lower average prices for goods and services, means travelers can afford more experiences in these destinations. AFAR’s analysis considered current exchange rates, cost of living, and average travel expenses to identify locations where American visitors benefit from significant value.

Highlights of the Seven Top Value Destinations

Vietnam: Known for its affordable street food, budget-friendly hotels, and inexpensive transportation, Vietnam offers rich cultural experiences at a fraction of the cost found in the U.S.

Known for its affordable street food, budget-friendly hotels, and inexpensive transportation, Vietnam offers rich cultural experiences at a fraction of the cost found in the U.S. South Africa: With the South African rand weaker against the dollar, visitors can enjoy world-class safaris, unique landscapes, and vibrant cities without breaking the bank.

With the South African rand weaker against the dollar, visitors can enjoy world-class safaris, unique landscapes, and vibrant cities without breaking the bank. Turkey: The Turkish lira’s decline has made everything from meals to museum entries more affordable, allowing travelers to explore historic sites and coastal towns on a modest budget.

The Turkish lira’s decline has made everything from meals to museum entries more affordable, allowing travelers to explore historic sites and coastal towns on a modest budget. Argentina: Currency fluctuations have dramatically improved the dollar’s value, making Argentina’s renowned cuisine, wine, and cultural attractions accessible to more travelers.

Currency fluctuations have dramatically improved the dollar’s value, making Argentina’s renowned cuisine, wine, and cultural attractions accessible to more travelers. Indonesia: Beyond Bali, Indonesia’s islands offer affordable accommodations and activities, with the dollar’s strength enhancing travel value.

Beyond Bali, Indonesia’s islands offer affordable accommodations and activities, with the dollar’s strength enhancing travel value. Egypt: The dollar’s high exchange rate means visitors can experience ancient monuments, Nile cruises, and luxury hotels for less.

The dollar’s high exchange rate means visitors can experience ancient monuments, Nile cruises, and luxury hotels for less. Mexico: Proximity to the U.S. combined with a favorable exchange rate makes Mexico an enduring choice for affordable travel, with budget-friendly beaches and cities throughout the country.

What Travelers Can Expect

In these destinations, travelers can typically expect:

Comfortable hotel rooms for under $50 per night in many locations

Hearty local meals for just a few dollars

Discounted tours, attractions, and transportation options

AFAR notes that local markets, street food, public transportation, and off-peak travel seasons can further stretch travel budgets.

Tips for Maximizing Value Abroad

Monitor exchange rates and lock in favorable rates when possible

Book accommodations and tours in advance to secure the best deals

Embrace local experiences, such as street food and public transit, for authentic and affordable adventures

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Currency Fluctuations

Currency values can shift quickly, impacting the relative affordability of different countries. Travelers are advised to stay updated on exchange rates and local conditions. With careful planning, these seven destinations offer the chance to experience more for less—making global adventures accessible to a wider range of Americans.