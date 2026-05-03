Top Destinations Where the Dollar Stretches Further

Best Countries Where Your Dollar Goes Furthest
Travelers can maximize their budget in these seven countries where the U.S. dollar offers strong purchasing power, according to AFAR.
As global travel rebounds, many Americans are seeking destinations where their money goes further. AFAR recently highlighted seven countries where the U.S. dollar’s strong purchasing power lets travelers enjoy more for less. These destinations offer affordable accommodations, meals, and attractions—making them attractive options for budget-conscious globetrotters.
Why the Dollar Stretches Further in These Countries
The strength of the U.S. dollar against local currencies, combined with lower average prices for goods and services, means travelers can afford more experiences in these destinations. AFAR’s analysis considered current exchange rates, cost of living, and average travel expenses to identify locations where American visitors benefit from significant value.
Highlights of the Seven Top Value Destinations
- Vietnam: Known for its affordable street food, budget-friendly hotels, and inexpensive transportation, Vietnam offers rich cultural experiences at a fraction of the cost found in the U.S.
- South Africa: With the South African rand weaker against the dollar, visitors can enjoy world-class safaris, unique landscapes, and vibrant cities without breaking the bank.
- Turkey: The Turkish lira’s decline has made everything from meals to museum entries more affordable, allowing travelers to explore historic sites and coastal towns on a modest budget.
- Argentina: Currency fluctuations have dramatically improved the dollar’s value, making Argentina’s renowned cuisine, wine, and cultural attractions accessible to more travelers.
- Indonesia: Beyond Bali, Indonesia’s islands offer affordable accommodations and activities, with the dollar’s strength enhancing travel value.
- Egypt: The dollar’s high exchange rate means visitors can experience ancient monuments, Nile cruises, and luxury hotels for less.
- Mexico: Proximity to the U.S. combined with a favorable exchange rate makes Mexico an enduring choice for affordable travel, with budget-friendly beaches and cities throughout the country.
What Travelers Can Expect
In these destinations, travelers can typically expect:
- Comfortable hotel rooms for under $50 per night in many locations
- Hearty local meals for just a few dollars
- Discounted tours, attractions, and transportation options
AFAR notes that local markets, street food, public transportation, and off-peak travel seasons can further stretch travel budgets.
Tips for Maximizing Value Abroad
- Monitor exchange rates and lock in favorable rates when possible
- Book accommodations and tours in advance to secure the best deals
- Embrace local experiences, such as street food and public transit, for authentic and affordable adventures
Looking Ahead: The Impact of Currency Fluctuations
Currency values can shift quickly, impacting the relative affordability of different countries. Travelers are advised to stay updated on exchange rates and local conditions. With careful planning, these seven destinations offer the chance to experience more for less—making global adventures accessible to a wider range of Americans.
Marcus Chen
Business and technology reporter tracking the companies, trends, and innovations reshaping the economy. Turns complex market data and startup stories into compelling reads for any audience.