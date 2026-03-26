Top Romantic Destinations to Inspire Your Next Getaway

From Paris to the Maldives, explore the world's most romantic vacation spots for couples seeking unforgettable escapes.

Couples searching for the perfect romantic escape have an array of stunning destinations to consider, from classic European cities to secluded tropical islands. Travel + Leisure’s recent feature, “Romantic Getaways: 24 Best Vacation Spots for Couples,” highlights locales beloved for their charm, beauty, and unique couple-focused experiences. Cross-referencing with official tourism statistics and destination records, these destinations stand out as favorites for travelers worldwide.

European Classics for Timeless Romance

Paris, France : Often called the “City of Love,” Paris continues to top lists of romantic getaways. Iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, charming cafés, and scenic walks along the Seine make it a perennial favorite. According to Paris region tourism data, the city welcomed over 30 million visitors annually in recent years, with couples flocking to its renowned art museums and Michelin-starred restaurants.

: Often called the “City of Love,” Paris continues to top lists of romantic getaways. Iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, charming cafés, and scenic walks along the Seine make it a perennial favorite. According to Paris region tourism data, the city welcomed over 30 million visitors annually in recent years, with couples flocking to its renowned art museums and Michelin-starred restaurants. Venice, Italy : With its winding canals, gondola rides, and Renaissance architecture, Venice offers a uniquely intimate setting. Official Italy tourism statistics show Venice as one of the country’s top destinations for romantic travelers, especially during the quieter winter months.

: With its winding canals, gondola rides, and Renaissance architecture, Venice offers a uniquely intimate setting. Official Italy tourism statistics show Venice as one of the country’s top destinations for romantic travelers, especially during the quieter winter months. Kyoto, Japan: Known for its tranquil temples, cherry blossoms, and traditional ryokans, Kyoto provides couples with serene beauty and cultural immersion. Data from the Japan National Tourism Organization highlights Kyoto’s popularity among international visitors seeking authentic experiences.

Tropical Escapes and Island Retreats

Maldives : Renowned for its overwater villas, turquoise waters, and private resorts, the Maldives is a top choice for honeymoons and anniversary trips. UNWTO tourism statistics confirm the Maldives’ strong appeal, with couples making up a significant portion of leisure travelers.

: Renowned for its overwater villas, turquoise waters, and private resorts, the Maldives is a top choice for honeymoons and anniversary trips. UNWTO tourism statistics confirm the Maldives’ strong appeal, with couples making up a significant portion of leisure travelers. Maui, Hawaii: With lush landscapes, stunning beaches, and luxury resorts, Maui balances adventure and relaxation. According to U.S. travel and tourism data, Hawaii remains one of the most sought-after destinations for romantic getaways in the United States.

Nature Retreats in National Parks

Yosemite National Park, USA : Famous for dramatic cliffs and waterfalls, Yosemite offers couples hiking, stargazing, and cozy lodges. National Park Service visitation numbers consistently place Yosemite among the most visited U.S. parks for couples seeking adventure and tranquility.

: Famous for dramatic cliffs and waterfalls, Yosemite offers couples hiking, stargazing, and cozy lodges. National Park Service visitation numbers consistently place Yosemite among the most visited U.S. parks for couples seeking adventure and tranquility. Banff National Park, Canada: With turquoise lakes and snow-capped peaks, Banff provides a breathtaking backdrop for romance year-round. Couples can enjoy scenic drives, wildlife watching, and luxurious mountain lodges.

Unique Urban Experiences

New York City, USA : From Broadway shows to strolls through Central Park and intimate rooftop dinners, New York City offers endless options for couples. The city’s diverse culinary scene includes several Michelin-starred establishments ideal for special occasions.

: From Broadway shows to strolls through Central Park and intimate rooftop dinners, New York City offers endless options for couples. The city’s diverse culinary scene includes several Michelin-starred establishments ideal for special occasions. Buenos Aires, Argentina: Often called the "Paris of South America," Buenos Aires captivates with its tango culture, vibrant neighborhoods, and atmospheric cafés.

Other Notable Destinations

Santorini, Greece : Famed for its whitewashed buildings and stunning sunsets over the Aegean.

: Famed for its whitewashed buildings and stunning sunsets over the Aegean. Seychelles : Secluded beaches and luxury resorts perfect for privacy and relaxation.

: Secluded beaches and luxury resorts perfect for privacy and relaxation. Prague, Czech Republic: Fairy-tale architecture and cobblestone streets set a romantic tone year-round.

Why These Spots Stand Out

Each destination on Travel + Leisure’s list is backed by strong visitor numbers, official recognition for their cultural or natural significance, and a reputation for providing memorable experiences. Many, like Venice and Kyoto, are listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites, further highlighting their global appeal. For couples, these destinations offer a blend of iconic sights, unique activities, and opportunities for intimacy—whether it’s enjoying a candlelit dinner in Paris or snorkeling in the Maldives.

Choosing the Right Getaway

When selecting a romantic destination, couples should consider their preferred climate, travel style, and the type of experiences they want to share—be it cultural exploration, adventure, or pure relaxation. With official tourism data and curated recommendations, it’s easier than ever to find the perfect spot for an unforgettable escape.

As travel trends continue to evolve, these romantic hotspots remain steadfast favorites, promising couples the chance to create cherished memories together, wherever their journeys take them.