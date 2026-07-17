Top science panel backs climate attribution for extreme weather cases

A National Academies-backed review pushes event attribution into mainstream policy, where it can shape flood defenses, insurance disputes and climate lawsuits.

The U.S. National Academies has put extreme-weather attribution squarely inside the scientific mainstream with an in-progress activity titled Attribution of Extreme Weather and Climate Events and their Impacts. That move builds on a completed 2016 report, Attribution of Extreme Weather Events in the Context of Climate Change, and signals that the question of how human-caused warming changes floods, fires, heat waves and storms is now central to policy as well as research.

Event attribution asks a direct question: did climate change make a particular disaster more likely or more severe? The American Meteorological Society has turned that question into a standing feature of the field through its special collection, Explaining Extreme Events from a Climate Perspective, while the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change devoted a chapter of its Sixth Assessment Report to Weather and Climate Extreme Events in a Changing Climate. That chapter lists Sonia I. Seneviratne, Xuebin Zhang, James Kossin and Sophie Lewis among its lead authors, with Friederike E.L. Otto also among the scientists driving the discipline forward.

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Otto’s 2023 Annual Review of Environment and Resources article, Attribution of Extreme Events to Climate Change, reflects how far the science has advanced from a niche debate to a mature research area. World Weather Attribution, a dedicated group focused on the role of climate change in extreme events, has helped bring those findings into public view, including work that described a U.S. heat wave as “virtually impossible” without climate change.

The policy stakes are widening well beyond academic journals. The Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment says the rise of climate change litigation is affecting insurers, and the Climate Judiciary Project has a curriculum section called Applying Attribution: Impacts of Climate Attribution Science on Tort Litigation. A law review article titled Extreme weather event attribution science and climate change litigation: an essential step in the causal chain? frames attribution as part of the legal chain of causation in climate-loss cases.

That matters for city halls and state agencies deciding whether to spend on flood barriers, stronger building codes, heat protections and emergency planning. It also changes how officials talk after disaster strikes. When scientists can say that human-driven warming raised the odds of a flood, drought or fire, the message to the public becomes less about whether the event was random and more about how much risk has already shifted.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

For insurers, infrastructure planners and lawyers, that shift is immediate. Attribution science no longer sits only in the aftermath of catastrophe; it is increasingly used to price risk, test responsibility and decide how communities prepare for the next round of record heat, flooding and wildfire.