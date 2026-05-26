Best Southern Destinations for Vacation Home Buyers

Real estate experts highlight the best spots in the South for vacation homes, citing affordability, attractions, and strong rental markets.

Real estate trends in the Southern United States are making headlines as buyers increasingly look to the region for vacation homes, drawn by a blend of affordability, cultural attractions, and strong rental potential. Travel + Leisure recently spotlighted nine Southern destinations where experts say the environment for purchasing a vacation property is especially promising.

Affordability and Market Trends in the South

According to real estate professionals, the vacation home market in the South has witnessed steady growth, fueled by buyers seeking both investment opportunities and personal retreats. Southern destinations often offer lower median home prices than coastal or Northeastern markets, making entry more accessible for a wider range of buyers. Data from MLS.com confirms that several highlighted towns have seen consistent sales volume increases, with demand driven by both out-of-state and local investors.

The South accounted for a significant share of vacation home purchases nationwide in recent years, per National Association of Realtors data.

nationwide in recent years, per National Association of Realtors data. County population growth in popular vacation destinations has outpaced national averages, reflecting increased interest in rural and small-town settings.

Featured Destinations: Diverse Attractions and Strong Appeal

Travel + Leisure's list, developed with input from industry experts, highlights a mix of mountain retreats, historic towns, and beachfront communities. Among the standouts:

Blue Ridge, Georgia – Praised for its scenic mountain views and thriving arts scene, Blue Ridge offers buyers a blend of outdoor recreation and small-town charm. Its proximity to Atlanta and robust short-term rental market add to its appeal.

– Praised for its scenic mountain views and thriving arts scene, Blue Ridge offers buyers a blend of outdoor recreation and small-town charm. Its proximity to Atlanta and robust short-term rental market add to its appeal. Destin, Florida – Known for sugar-white beaches and emerald waters, Destin remains a favorite for families and investors alike. The area's strong tourism infrastructure supports high rental occupancy rates.

– Known for sugar-white beaches and emerald waters, Destin remains a favorite for families and investors alike. The area's strong tourism infrastructure supports high rental occupancy rates. Asheville, North Carolina – This mountain city combines vibrant culture, historic architecture, and access to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Experts note Asheville's consistent home appreciation and year-round tourism draw.

– This mountain city combines vibrant culture, historic architecture, and access to the Blue Ridge Parkway. Experts note Asheville's consistent home appreciation and year-round tourism draw. Gulf Shores, Alabama – With affordable beachfront properties and a laid-back atmosphere, Gulf Shores attracts buyers seeking coastal escapes without the price premium of larger resort cities.

Other destinations on the list include Charleston, South Carolina, Broken Bow, Oklahoma, Hot Springs, Arkansas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Fredericksburg, Texas. Each offers unique amenities, from UNESCO World Heritage sites and renowned culinary scenes to renowned music festivals and national parks, which enhance their vacation appeal. More information on these towns' amenities and rankings can be found via Southern Living's analysis.

Rental Income and Investment Potential

Experts cited by Travel + Leisure emphasize that many Southern vacation home markets offer robust short-term rental demand, driven by domestic travel trends. According to Statista's tourism data, the South sees millions of annual visitors, with top destinations reporting high occupancy rates for vacation rentals. Buyers are attracted not only by the possibility of offsetting ownership costs through rental income but also by the region's long-term appreciation potential.

Some highlighted towns have average rental occupancy rates above 65% during peak seasons.

Median home prices in these markets remain below national averages, increasing the likelihood of positive cash flow for investors.

Community and Lifestyle Benefits

Beyond financial considerations, Southern vacation towns are recognized for their welcoming communities, cultural richness, and access to outdoor activities. Events funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and other organizations contribute to a vibrant local scene, while proximity to national parks and heritage sites adds to the lifestyle appeal.

Choosing the Right Market

Real estate experts recommend buyers consider factors such as local rental regulations, property management options, and seasonal demand when choosing a vacation home destination in the South. Reviewing official UNESCO World Heritage sites and recent travel statistics can provide further insights into each market's year-round appeal.

In summary, the Southern U.S. remains a hotspot for vacation home buyers, offering an appealing mix of affordability, rental opportunity, and lifestyle benefits. As travel and population trends continue to favor the region, these destinations are likely to remain top choices for those seeking both investment and relaxation.