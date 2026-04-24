Top Southern Weekend Getaways Blend Cities and Charm

The South offers an array of weekend escape options, from vibrant urban centers to picturesque small towns, making it a go-to region for travelers seeking variety and hospitality.

The American South continues to captivate travelers with its unique blend of lively cities, historic sites, and charming small towns, offering some of the nation’s most appealing weekend getaway options. A recent roundup from Travel + Leisure highlights 25 standout destinations across the region, underscoring the diversity and allure that make the South a perennial favorite for short escapes.

Urban Destinations Lead the Way

Major Southern cities remain magnets for those seeking culture, cuisine, and entertainment packed into a compact itinerary. Nashville, Tennessee—famed for its music scene—draws visitors eager to experience renowned venues on Broadway and local culinary hotspots. According to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp statistics, the city regularly welcomes millions of visitors annually, with hotel occupancy and event attendance rebounding strongly in recent years.

New Orleans, Louisiana also ranks high, with its lively French Quarter, celebrated Creole cuisine, and packed calendar of festivals. The city’s events calendar showcases beloved gatherings like Jazz Fest and Mardi Gras, which continue to draw crowds from across the nation. Atlanta, Charleston, and Austin further round out the list, each offering a distinct urban flavor, from Atlanta’s thriving arts scene to Charleston’s historic architecture and Austin’s dynamic live music venues.

Historic Small Towns Offer Quiet Retreats

For those seeking a slower pace, the South’s small towns provide the perfect antidote to city bustle. Destinations like Beaufort, South Carolina, and Fredericksburg, Texas, are celebrated for their walkable main streets, preserved antebellum architecture, and welcoming local shops. These communities consistently earn high marks in annual reader surveys, such as Southern Living’s South’s Best Awards, reflecting a growing interest in authentic local experiences.

Picturesque mountain towns such as Asheville, North Carolina, and Blue Ridge, Georgia, tempt visitors with outdoor adventure and craft food scenes, while coastal escapes like Destin, Florida, and Fairhope, Alabama, offer beaches and relaxed waterfront vibes. According to Explore Georgia’s tourism data, destinations like Blue Ridge and Savannah have seen a steady rise in visitation, driven by travelers seeking scenic beauty and Southern hospitality.

Scenic Parks and Cultural Heritage

Nature lovers are also drawn to the South’s wealth of national parks and protected areas. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, straddling Tennessee and North Carolina, remains one of America’s most-visited parks, with National Park Service statistics confirming its popularity for hiking, wildlife viewing, and panoramic mountain vistas. Other natural gems, like the Blue Ridge Parkway and the bayous of Louisiana, complement the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

Many getaways also feature UNESCO-recognized sites, historic landmarks, and regional museums. For example, San Antonio, Texas, boasts the San Antonio Missions, a UNESCO World Heritage Site offering insights into the region’s Spanish colonial past.

Culinary Excellence and Unique Stays

The South’s food scene is another major draw, with cities like Charleston, New Orleans, and Nashville home to Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants and James Beard Award–winning chefs. Farm-to-table dining, barbecue, and seafood are regional staples, and food festivals often anchor the weekend calendar.

Accommodations range from boutique hotels in city centers to restored inns and cozy bed-and-breakfasts in smaller communities, offering options for every type of traveler. Many properties blend modern amenities with historic charm, providing memorable stays that reflect local character.

Why the South Remains a Favorite

The U.S. Travel Association’s trends index shows the South consistently outpacing other regions in domestic travel growth.

Southern destinations are praised for their hospitality, affordability, and accessibility by car or short flights.

Year-round festivals, mild weather, and a variety of landscapes—from mountains to coasts—add to the region’s appeal.

Travel + Leisure’s comprehensive list confirms what many travelers already know: whether visitors crave energetic nightlife, historic streetscapes, or serene mountain views, the South delivers a weekend escape for every taste. With its distinct blend of tradition and innovation, the region’s popularity shows no signs of waning.