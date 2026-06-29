Top tennis players end Wimbledon media protest after talks

Top players dropped Wimbledon’s 15-minute media boycott after talks, but the fight over Grand Slam revenue shares is still alive.

Top tennis players ended their Wimbledon media protest after weekend talks with the All England Club, dropping a plan that would have limited post-match interviews to 15 minutes during the tournament’s opening week. The move eased an immediate confrontation at the sport’s most visible stage, but it left the larger dispute over how Grand Slam money is divided unresolved.

The players’ advisory firm said the decision followed constructive meetings with Wimbledon officials. The campaign had started at the French Open, where players first pressed their case by trimming media commitments, and most of the top 10-ranked players had been ready to join the same tactic in London. Their leverage was blunt but visible: disrupt the press operations that surround the sport’s most prestigious event and force a public discussion about revenue sharing, prize money and player welfare.

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The money at issue is substantial. Wimbledon announced on June 11 that its 2026 prize fund would reach £64.2 million, a 20% increase from £53.5 million in 2025 and the biggest annual rise in tournament history. The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive £3.6 million. Tournament officials said the increase was meant to support prize money, facilities, the grass-court season, and British and international tennis.

Anonymous AFC Wimbledon supporter via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Players have argued that the current split still leaves them short of what they receive on the ATP Tour and WTA Tour, and they want Grand Slam revenues to be shared more generously. Reporting before Wimbledon said the players sought a 22% share of Grand Slam revenues by 2030 and proposed a 16% share for this year, a level that would have lifted Wimbledon’s total purse to about £71 million. That is the clearest measure of the standoff: the tournament has already made a record increase, but the players are pressing for a larger structural change in how the sport’s biggest events distribute income.

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Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, said she was pleased with the players’ decision and wanted everyone to focus on the championships and the tennis. The pause in protest gives Wimbledon quiet for the first week, but the underlying bargaining over money and influence is still active as the Championships run from June 29 through July 12 in London, with Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic among the headliners.