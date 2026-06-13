Topuria shoves Gaethje at Lincoln Memorial before White House UFC fight

Ilia Topuria shoved Justin Gaethje at the Lincoln Memorial as UFC Freedom 250 turned a White House fight week into a patriotic spectacle.

Ilia Topuria’s shove of Justin Gaethje in front of the Lincoln Memorial gave UFC Freedom 250 exactly the kind of flashpoint the promotion thrives on, only this time the backdrop was not an arena but one of the most recognizable civic monuments in the United States. The confrontation came during the final press conference before Sunday’s White House South Lawn card, where Topuria and Gaethje are scheduled to meet in a lightweight title-unification main event.

The UFC staged the press conference on Friday, June 12, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., with all 14 fighters on the card set on a public stage. The promotion listed the event as free and open to the public, with admission starting at 6:30 p.m. ET and the stage program beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET. UFC Freedom 250 is named for the upcoming 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, a branding choice that turns the fight week into something larger than a simple title card.

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The shove itself fit the promotion’s long-running appetite for tension, but the location gave it a different charge. Reports from the scene said Gaethje did not retaliate and instead laughed off or otherwise de-escalated the moment, preventing the exchange from spilling into a full brawl. Even so, the incident underscored how much of the White House project depends on blending sporting rivalry with political theater and national symbolism.

That blend is central to the UFC’s rollout. After the Lincoln Memorial press conference, the week continued with Fan Fest events on the Ellipse on June 13 and June 14, along with a ceremonial weigh-in there before the main event at the White House on Sunday, June 14. The UFC has framed the entire sequence as one of the most unusual fight cards in its history, with the White House South Lawn serving as the culmination of a spectacle designed as much for symbolism as for competition.

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Topuria enters the bout undefeated, while Gaethje holds the interim championship in a matchup that has been billed as a unification fight. The tension between them had already been sharpened by trash talk, including comments about Topuria’s divorce, and the shove at the Lincoln Memorial pushed that feud into a new public setting. Whether the White House card becomes a milestone of mainstream legitimacy or simply a louder version of UFC hype may depend less on the fight itself than on how successfully the promotion keeps turning national landmarks into stages for combat sports.