Tornado tears through Wisconsin, knocks out power to thousands

A tornado hit Appleton and Menasha, knocking out power to thousands and straining roads, shelters and emergency crews in the first hours after the storm.

A tornado ripped through Appleton, Menasha and nearby Wisconsin towns and left thousands of homes without electricity. The storm damaged structures, downed power lines and disrupted daily life for residents, businesses and emergency services.

In the hours after the tornado, the priorities were life safety, search and rescue and damage assessment. Local crews had to check for injuries, open blocked streets and determine which homes were safe to enter while utility workers moved to repair damaged infrastructure. Downed trees and debris could slow every step, and for families caught in the path of the storm, the first worries were roof repairs, spoiled food, the loss of power and the uncertainty of insurance claims.

The damage also reached beyond individual houses. Outages in a populated corridor like Appleton and Menasha interrupt school operations, workplace schedules and emergency response at the same time, putting pressure on local governments to coordinate with utilities as quickly as possible. When a tornado cuts across suburban neighborhoods and commercial areas, the recovery burden spreads from one street to an entire service area.

Wisconsin has had 1,554 documented tornadoes since 1844, causing 511 directly related deaths and at least 3,056 directly related injuries, National Weather Service records show. Near Menasha, VORTEX records 102 tornadoes on record within 25 miles of the city since 1950, including six violent EF3-plus tornadoes, with the most recent tornado within that radius before this one an EF1 on May 21, 2024. June is historically the peak month for tornadoes near Menasha, per NOAA and National Weather Service materials.