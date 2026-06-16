Tottenham agree £52m deal for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke

Tottenham paid £52m for Jan Paul van Hecke, backing a defender Brighton turned into a first-team mainstay and a Premier League leader in line-breaking passes.

Tottenham Hotspur agreed to pay £52m for Jan Paul van Hecke, a fee that showed how highly the club valued Brighton & Hove Albion’s most polished defenders and how far the market had moved for centre-backs who can build play as well as break it up. For Brighton, the deal would deliver a major profit on a player they signed from NAC Breda after only six months of senior football. For Tottenham, it marked another push toward Premier League-ready defenders who can step straight into the intensity of the top flight.

Van Hecke’s route to this point was built through patient development rather than an instant breakthrough. Brighton signed him in September 2020 and sent him straight to Heerenveen for the 2020/21 season, where he made 28 appearances. He later spent a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, where he won the club’s Player of the Season award as a loan player, before making his Premier League debut for Brighton in August 2022. By then, Brighton had already seen enough to give him a new contract in December 2023 that ran until June 2027, a deal that placed them in position to demand a premium.

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The numbers behind his rise explained why Tottenham were prepared to go so high. Van Hecke reached 100 Albion appearances by October 2025 and was named Brighton’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season for 2024/25. Brighton’s analytics department also highlighted his range of passing and defensive work, with van Hecke leading the Premier League for line-breaking passes with 457 in the 2025/26 season and ranking strongly for interceptions and build-up involvement. That profile made him more than a classic stopper; it made him a defender suited to teams that want to progress the ball through pressure.

Brighton’s own description of him as a mainstay alongside Lewis Dunk underlined how central he had become. Tottenham’s club commentary in April 2026 had already identified van Hecke and Dunk as Brighton’s first-choice centre-backs, a telling sign of his status in Fabian Hurzeler’s side and the level of trust he had earned.

Photo by Kadin Eksteen

His international rise matched the club trajectory. Van Hecke received his first senior Netherlands call-up in September 2024 and made his debut as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with Germany. The £52m fee suggested Tottenham were not buying potential alone, but a defender already proven in the Premier League, in Europe’s talent pipeline and in Brighton’s possession-heavy system. It also suggested Brighton knew exactly what they had: a rare modern centre-back, priced accordingly.