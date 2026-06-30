Tottenham agree £85m deal for West Ham's Mateus Fernandes

Tottenham agreed to sign Mateus Fernandes for £85m, beating Manchester United after West Ham valued the 21-year-old Portugal international at around £80m.

Tottenham agreed to sign Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85m, with Manchester United dropping out rather than match the price for the 21-year-old Portugal international. United had explored a move and prepared an opening bid, but Tottenham’s terms moved the deal past Old Trafford’s ceiling.

West Ham had valued Fernandes at around £80m earlier in June, yet Tottenham were still willing to go higher and offer the midfielder better wages than United. Fernandes had stood out in West Ham’s midfield during the second half of last season, even as the club struggled, and his desire to return to the Premier League after relegation helped keep the chase alive.

AI-generated illustration

The size of the fee also reflects how quickly top-end transfer prices have escalated in England. Fernandes has now been relegated from the Premier League in each of the last two seasons, first with Southampton and then with West Ham, but that did not stop Tottenham from treating him as a premium target. In a market where clubs regularly pay for age, potential and scarcity as much as they pay for production, Spurs have committed a sum usually reserved for far more established names.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain had also monitored Fernandes earlier in the summer, which underlines how crowded the race had become around a midfielder still only 21. Tottenham’s move puts them ahead of rivals who had tracked him as West Ham’s relegation made a return to the top flight more appealing and turned him into one of the more sought-after English-based midfielders on the market.

Katie Chan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For American fans following the Premier League more closely ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the deal is another reminder that the European transfer market now operates on a scale closer to major U.S. sports economics than to the old image of club trading. An £85m agreement for a midfielder with two straight relegations would once have felt unthinkable; now it is the price of staying in the fight for elite talent.