Tottenham target Cody Gakpo as De Zerbi eyes attack boost

Tottenham’s Gakpo chase turns on fit: De Zerbi wants a number 9, but Liverpool still resist a sale and want a huge fee.

Tottenham have held talks with Cody Gakpo’s representatives, and the real test is whether Roberto de Zerbi wants a central finisher or just another flexible forward for a rebuilt attack. The Liverpool man is being sold in the market as both, which makes the fit question more important than the name.

Sky Sports said Tottenham were interested in signing Gakpo as De Zerbi tried to improve Spurs’ attack, and OneFootball’s Hayters TV summary repeated that interest on 3 August 2026. Posts citing Fabrizio Romano said Liverpool were not actively looking to sell and that any deal would need a significant offer. Those same posts said Gakpo would arrive in addition to Savinho, not instead of him, which points to a wider reshaping of the frontline rather than a single direct replacement.

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The numbers attached to the move are steep. A Sky Sports social post said Gakpo was valued at around £51 million, while Savinho could cost between £50 million and £60 million. Football.London said Spurs had already spent nearly £250 million on new players that summer and still wanted another attacker, and another package there put a potential Gakpo-Savinho double deal at £132 million. That price would only make sense if Tottenham believe Gakpo solves a structural problem, not merely adds depth.

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Gakpo’s 2025-26 Liverpool output gives De Zerbi a clear case for why he fits. He started 32 of 36 Premier League matches, scored seven goals and added five assists, with most of his minutes coming from the left side of the attack. Capology lists four years and £52 million remaining on his Liverpool contract, which runs to 30 June 2030, and estimates his gross fixed salary for 2026-27 at £13 million, or £250,000 a week.

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The contract length and Liverpool’s stance make the deal difficult. talkSPORT said Liverpool do not plan on selling Gakpo despite Tottenham’s interest, and a Liverpool-focused report said the club would be adamant about not selling him to Premier League rivals. Football.London said Gakpo had told De Zerbi his favourite position, underlining why Spurs are looking at him as a possible number 9 option. If Tottenham move, they will be paying for versatility, but the price and Liverpool’s resistance suggest they are buying a solution only if De Zerbi believes Gakpo can turn mixed attacking pieces into a reliable front line.