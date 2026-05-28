Tounde Yessoufou withdraws from the NBA Draft, declines a return to Baylor, and commits to St. John’s, reshaping the Red Storm’s roster for next season.

Tounde Yessoufou, a standout guard, has withdrawn his name from the 2026 NBA Draft and committed to join St. John’s, according to multiple reports. The decision marks a significant shift for the former Baylor player, who was widely expected to either pursue a professional career or return to Waco for another season.

Yessoufou’s Journey: From Baylor to NBA Aspirations

The news was first reported by On3 and A Sea Of Blue, with Sports Illustrated later confirming that Yessoufou had officially withdrawn his NBA Draft entry and would not be returning to Baylor. Yessoufou, who played guard for Baylor last season, was considered a promising prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft and had initially declared for the draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.

Sports Illustrated emphasized that Yessoufou had "spurned" Baylor, making it clear he would not be back with the Bears.

On3 provided details on his new commitment, reporting that Yessoufou had chosen to transfer to St. John’s after withdrawing from the draft.

A Sea Of Blue echoed these developments, highlighting the guard’s decision to bolster the Red Storm’s backcourt.

Impact on St. John’s Program

Yessoufou’s addition is a notable win for St. John’s and head coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm, who finished the 2023-24 season with a competitive record, continue to reload their roster via the transfer portal. Yessoufou’s experience at Baylor and his draft-level talent are expected to provide an immediate boost to St. John’s guard rotation, which already features several promising returnees and newcomers.

During his previous season at Baylor, Yessoufou contributed significantly as a guard, though specific individual stats for the 2025-26 campaign have not been publicly released as of this writing.

St. John’s will look to pair Yessoufou’s athleticism and scoring prowess with their existing roster, aiming for a deep postseason run in the upcoming season.

Yessoufou’s commitment comes at a time when the Red Storm are looking to build on recent momentum, and his presence could be a key factor in their Big East campaign.

Baylor’s Roster Outlook After Yessoufou’s Departure

For Baylor, the loss of Yessoufou is a blow to their backcourt depth. After helping the Bears maintain their competitive edge in the Big 12, his departure leaves head coach Scott Drew with the task of finding new options to fill the void. The move underscores the increasingly fluid nature of college basketball rosters in the transfer era, where players frequently weigh professional opportunities and potential transfers before making final decisions.

Context: NBA Draft Withdrawal and Transfer Portal Trends

Yessoufou’s path reflects a growing trend among top collegiate players: testing the NBA Draft waters while retaining eligibility, then opting for a transfer if professional opportunities do not materialize as hoped. The NCAA’s current rules allow players to declare for the draft and withdraw by a set deadline, maintaining their eligibility if they do not hire an agent or accept benefits. This flexibility has led to an uptick in late offseason roster changes across Division I programs.

While Yessoufou’s draft stock was reportedly on the rise, he ultimately chose to return to college basketball, albeit not with his original team. His commitment to St. John’s signals both his desire for a fresh start and the program’s intention to compete at the highest level in the Big East.

What’s Next for Yessoufou and St. John’s

Yessoufou’s transfer will become official once he enrolls and is added to the Red Storm’s NCAA roster. For St. John’s, his arrival will likely be a centerpiece of their offseason narrative, as analysts and fans alike speculate on how his skills will translate to the team’s system. The move also highlights the evolving landscape of college basketball, where player mobility and draft decisions are reshaping team fortunes season by season.

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on Yessoufou and his integration into the St. John’s lineup—a storyline that promises to be among the most closely watched in college hoops next year.