Tourists injured in stabbing attack near Athens Acropolis

A knife attack near the Acropolis Museum left two Greek American tourists in stable condition and pushed police into a crowded pedestrian zone at Athens’ top landmark.

A knife attack near the entrance to the Acropolis Museum injured two Greek American tourists and led police to detain a 60-year-old suspect on a pedestrian street at the foot of the Acropolis hill. The assault unfolded near one of Athens’ most heavily visited corridors, where the city’s tourism traffic, museum visitors and guides usually pack the area throughout the day.

The victims were identified as a 73-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman. ABC News said the woman suffered light injuries to her leg, and police said both were transported to a hospital by ambulance and were in stable condition. The attack happened Tuesday morning, July 21, 2026, close to the archaeological site’s entrance, turning a place known for history and steady foot traffic into the focus of an emergency response.

Police detained the suspect after the stabbing. Coverage identified him as a 60-year-old man wielding a knife, and one report said Greek media had described him as allegedly threatening passersby before the attack. Investigators were still working to determine the motive and whether the assault was random or tied to another dispute, a distinction that will matter to both public safety officials and tourism operators trying to gauge the risk to visitors.

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The location sharpened the alarm. The Acropolis and the Acropolis Museum sit at the center of Athens tourism, drawing travelers from across Europe, the United States and beyond, and the pedestrian street near the entrance is designed for open access rather than heavy security barriers. That openness is part of the appeal, but it also leaves police with a difficult task when violence erupts in a dense, highly visible public space.

The attack drew broad international attention because incidents in such symbolic places quickly reverberate beyond one city block. For Athens, the immediate challenge is not only the criminal investigation but the pressure to reassure visitors that the city can protect one of Europe’s most recognizable historic sites without sealing it off from the public that comes to see it.