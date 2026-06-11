A Swedish fan’s Indiana road trip and a German stop at Buc-ee’s showed how yellow buses, Twinkies and ranch dip became America’s viral World Cup calling cards.

Tourists passing through the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have turned ordinary roadside Americana into a social-media spectacle, and millions of viewers are watching along. With 104 matches across 48 teams and 78 games set for 11 U.S. host cities, the tournament has made the country itself part of the show, not just the stadiums.

One of the clearest examples came from Elsa Thora, a 24-year-old Swedish traveler who drew wide attention for posts from Indiana. Her videos and photos centered on a yellow school bus, Buffalo blue cheese baked pretzels and Hostess Twinkies, the kind of familiar American details locals barely notice anymore but foreign visitors immediately clock as novel. The appeal was not just food or transit, but the feeling that the United States still sells a recognizable everyday image to the world: bright, oversized and a little surreal.

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A similar reaction followed Freddy, a German soccer fan who made a stop at Buc-ee’s in Auburn, Alabama. The convenience-store chain has built a reputation around clean bathrooms and a high number of fueling positions, but to visitors it reads as something larger: a monument to road-trip abundance. Buc-ee’s says its Luling, Texas, location is the world’s largest convenience store, with 75,593 square feet, a scale that fits neatly with the oversized logic of American interstate travel.

That fascination lands especially well because it is so specific. A yellow bus, a giant roadside store and packaged sweets are not high culture, but they have become a kind of soft power all the same. Foreign tourists are not only visiting World Cup host cities; they are documenting a version of the country that exports itself through convenience, volume and excess, from the gas station to the snack aisle.

Source: media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com

Ranch dressing sits in the same category. It has been the top-selling salad dressing in America since 1992, and its status helps explain why a simple dip can feel like a cultural artifact to outsiders. For many international visitors, the United States is arriving not through policy speeches or political headlines, but through ranch, Twinkies and a convenience store big enough to become a destination.

user:Zntrip via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That lighter image is arriving at a tense moment. Coverage around the tournament has also pointed to concerns that international visitors may come in smaller numbers because of travel restrictions, safety worries and stricter screening. Even so, hotels and tourism officials are betting that the World Cup will bring a major boost to U.S. travel and hospitality, while social media is already showing another payoff: the country’s everyday rituals can still travel as far as the game itself.