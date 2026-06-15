Toy Story 5 stars tease Pixar sequel’s toy meets tech twist

Tim Allen and Tom Hanks returned to a franchise Pixar is pitching as toy-meets-tech, with Buzz, Woody and Jessie facing electronics and a new device called Lilypad.

Hollywood’s safest bets often come with a familiar face, and Toy Story 5 is arriving as another reminder of why studios keep mining legacy franchises. Tim Allen and Tom Hanks sat down with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News and Good Morning America on June 15, 2026, just days before the film opens in theaters on June 19, 2026, to talk about the newest chapter in a property that has helped define family animation for three decades.

Disney and Pixar are framing the movie as a toy-meets-tech story, one built around Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang confronting a new kind of threat: children’s electronics and a device called Lilypad. That setup gives the franchise a contemporary twist without abandoning the characters that made it a multigenerational staple, a balance that helps explain why studios continue to bet on recognizable names when the box office is uncertain.

The film was directed by Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris and produced by Lindsey Collins. Pixar lists the movie with a PG rating, a signal that it is still aimed squarely at families, the core audience that has kept the series commercially durable across four films and now a fifth. Disney’s voice cast stretches across a long roster of returning and new names, including Joan Cusack, Greta Lee, Conan O’Brien, Tony Hale, Craig Robinson, Scarlett Spears, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Matty Matheson, John Ratzenberger, Wallace Shawn, Annie Potts, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Ernie Hudson, Keanu Reeves, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and Alan Cumming.

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Allen’s return carries its own franchise logic. ABC News previously reported that he was initially hesitant about coming back as Buzz Lightyear after Toy Story 4, a hesitation that fits a broader pattern in Hollywood, where even proven intellectual property can depend on whether long-running stars are willing to revisit roles audiences already trust. Hanks and Allen have now returned together, reinforcing the appeal of a brand that can sell continuity as much as novelty.

Early reaction after the June 9 premiere in Los Angeles was broadly enthusiastic, with first viewers describing the film as emotional, funny and warm. The premiere drew extra attention because Taylor Swift attended and performed, turning a franchise launch into a wider pop-culture event. That kind of attention matters in a business where familiar family brands are not just entertainment products but financial hedges, and Toy Story 5 is shaping up as one of the clearest examples yet.