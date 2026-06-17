Toy Story 5 tracks for $275 million global opening

Pixar’s sequel is tracking to a $275 million global debut, with a franchise-best $140 million domestic launch that would lead 2026.

A $275 million global opening would make Toy Story 5 the clearest sign yet that Hollywood still leans hardest on familiar brands when it wants a summer smash. The film is tracking to a franchise-best $140 million domestic debut across 4,425 theaters, a start that would be the biggest in North America this year and the strongest launch of 2026 so far.

Disney and Pixar will release the film in theaters on June 19, 2026, with the studio framing the story as “Toy meets Tech.” Andrew Stanton directs, Kenna Harris co-directs and Lindsey Collins produces, while Tim Allen returns as Buzz Lightyear, Tom Hanks returns as Woody, Joan Cusack is back as Jessie and Greta Lee joins the cast as Lilypad. Tony Hale is also tied to the new film, which pushes the toys into a world shaped by electronics and kids’ obsession with technology.

The scale of the forecast says as much about the market as it does about Pixar’s brand strength. An opening of this size would widen the gap between proven franchise property and original films, showing once again that theaters still depend on recognizable characters, multigenerational nostalgia and premium formats such as IMAX to generate the kind of turnout that can justify a major summer release. The earlier U.S. forecast had hovered around $150 million, before settling near the current $140 million domestic estimate.

Toy Story 5 was first announced in February 2023, and Disney has positioned it as one of its marquee summer titles. The first trailer arrived during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, underscoring how central the sequel is to the studio’s theatrical strategy. With premium large-format support and a long-running audience already built in, Pixar is betting that Woody and Buzz still carry the kind of box-office weight original titles rarely match.

Early reaction after the Los Angeles premiere was largely enthusiastic. Viewers described the movie as emotionally resonant, funny and visually polished, even as some said the opening plays a little disjointed before the third act lands hard. If those reactions hold, Toy Story 5 could become more than another sequel: it could be a clean measure of how much comfort, memory and brand loyalty still drive moviegoing in a cautious theatrical market.