Toyota philanthropy arm accused of stealing EV tech for African farmers

A Zimbabwean EV startup says Toyota Mobility Foundation and consultants misappropriated its trade secrets after work on rural tricycles, batteries and solar charging.

A Zimbabwean social enterprise says Toyota’s philanthropic arm crossed a line that could matter far beyond one partnership: it took technology built for poor farmers and rural women and turned it into a trade-secret dispute in federal court. Mobility for Africa filed suit on May 12, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division, accusing Toyota Mobility Foundation and outside consultants of misappropriating proprietary information under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act.

The case, Mobility for Africa v. Toyota Mobility Foundation et al., names Olujimi Akindele, EXA Innovation Studio Co., Ltd., and Thibaut Mallet de Chauny as defendants alongside the foundation. Court records show summonses were issued on May 21, 2026. The filing leaves open a central question: whether technology originally pitched as a tool for African farmers and rural communities was repurposed, sidelined or appropriated once a global automaker became involved.

Mobility for Africa says its mission is to improve the lives of African women and rural communities through electric mobility that works where roads are poor and transport options are limited. The company describes its Hamba tricycles as custom-built electric vehicles paired with bespoke batteries for rural use, supported by off-grid solar charging and battery-swapping infrastructure in rural Zimbabwe. Public descriptions portray the Hamba as a low-cost, renewably powered tricycle designed for off-road conditions and heavy cargo.

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The company’s public profile also shows the scale of what was at stake. A portfolio summary said support from InfraCo, part of PIDG, was helping Mobility for Africa grow from an existing 190-vehicle fleet to 400 new e-tricycles, plus 600 additional batteries and eight new solar-powered battery-charging stations in southeastern Zimbabwe. PIDG said it exited its investment in February 2026, just months before the lawsuit was filed.

The dispute puts power and control at the center of a story about corporate philanthropy in Africa. If a small innovator’s know-how can be absorbed into a larger brand’s orbit without clear protection, the case could become a warning for startups that bring hard-won intellectual property into partnerships with far larger institutions. Brithem LLP and Olson Stein LLP represent Mobility for Africa, and the firm said members of the legal team are available for interviews. No public response from Toyota Mobility Foundation was identified.