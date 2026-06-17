Toyota shareholders back Toyoda and new CEO Kon at meeting

Toyota shareholders re-elected Akio Toyoda and backed new CEO Kenta Kon, signaling support for continuity even as governance scrutiny and EV pressure linger.

Toyota shareholders gave Akio Toyoda another strong mandate at the automaker’s annual meeting in Toyota City, backing the company’s top leadership as it faces tariff pressure, shifting demand and a global race over drivetrain strategy. The 122nd Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting was held at 10:00 a.m. at Toyota Head Office in Aichi Prefecture, where investors voted on six board seats and reaffirmed a management team built around continuity rather than disruption.

The meeting also put Kenta Kon on the board for the first time since becoming chief executive in April, a sign that shareholders were willing to let the new leader set the pace of change. Toyota kept its message steady: invest in growth areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics, while sticking with its multi-pathway strategy instead of betting on a single powertrain. That approach has helped Toyota benefit from hybrid sales in markets including the United States and Japan, even as rivals pour resources into battery-electric vehicles alone.

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The board changes cemented that message. Toyota named Akio Toyoda chairman of the board and representative director, and Kenta Kon president and representative director. Hiroki Nakajima and Yoichi Miyazaki were named executive vice presidents and representative directors, while Koji Sato left the board and moved to vice chairman and chief industry officer. The company also listed Kumi Fujisawa and Shigeaki Okamoto among its outside and independent directors, underscoring the controlled nature of the transition.

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The vote carried extra weight because Toyota’s governance has been under repeated scrutiny. In 2025, shareholders re-elected Toyoda despite criticism over a 4.7 trillion yen, or about $32.4 billion, Toyota Industries buyout plan. Major proxy advisers that had once opposed him later backed his reelection, showing how much investor discipline has softened around Japan’s biggest industrial names when performance and strategic continuity remain intact.

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For Toyota, the result buys time. Kon now has the backing to pursue investment in AI, robotics and a broader lineup of propulsion systems without an immediate shareholder rebellion over the pace of change. But the meeting also showed the other side of Japan Inc.: even at the world’s top-selling automaker, accountability often arrives slowly, and shareholders remain more comfortable endorsing a long game than forcing a sharper break with the Toyoda era.