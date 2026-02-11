Toyota Debuts First Electric Three-Row Highlander SUV

Toyota launches its first all-electric three-row SUV, marking a major step in its electrification strategy and expanding options for families seeking electric vehicles.

Toyota has officially introduced its first all-electric three-row SUV, a move that expands the automaker’s EV portfolio and signals a commitment to electrification in the competitive family vehicle market.

Highlander Goes Electric-Only for 2027

Motor1.com reported that the newly introduced model is the 2027 Toyota Highlander, which will be offered exclusively as an electric vehicle (EV). This marks a significant shift for the popular Highlander nameplate, previously available with gasoline and hybrid powertrains. According to Motor1.com, shoppers interested in gas or hybrid options will be directed to the Grand Highlander instead, which continues to offer internal combustion and hybrid versions.

Meeting Growing Demand for Electric SUVs

The launch comes amid rising consumer interest in larger electric vehicles. According to industry comparison tables, the selection of electric three-row SUVs has been relatively limited, with most EV offerings focused on smaller crossovers or sedans. Toyota’s entry aims to fill this gap, targeting families who prioritize both space and sustainability.

Three-row configuration accommodates larger families and those needing extra cargo space

Expands Toyota's electrified vehicle lineup, which already includes several hybrid and plug-in hybrid models

Puts Toyota in direct competition with other automakers introducing electric SUVs, as shown in the IEA’s global EV data

Market Context and Consumer Choice

The decision to split the Highlander and Grand Highlander lines gives buyers more tailored options. Those seeking a fully electric driving experience can choose the Highlander, while consumers preferring traditional or hybrid powertrains will find them in the Grand Highlander. This approach reflects Toyota’s strategy of gradual electrification while accommodating diverse consumer needs.

Data from the U.S. Department of Energy shows that sales of electric SUVs have increased steadily, with demand for larger models accelerating as charging infrastructure improves and range anxiety diminishes. Toyota’s entry into this segment is likely to attract buyers loyal to the brand who have been waiting for a larger EV option.

What’s Next for Toyota’s Electrified Lineup

As of 2027, Toyota will offer a broader electrified lineup than ever before. The company’s official electrified vehicles page outlines a range of hybrids, plug-in hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and now, a fully electric three-row SUV. This expansion aligns with global trends toward stricter fuel economy standards and emissions regulations, encouraging automakers to accelerate EV development.

Industry Impact

While Toyota has been known for its pioneering work with hybrids, its approach to fully electric vehicles has been measured until recently. The introduction of an electric Highlander signals the brand’s intention to compete more aggressively in the EV space, especially among family-oriented buyers. Analysts suggest that as more mainstream automakers enter the three-row EV segment, competition will intensify, potentially driving prices down and offering consumers more choice.

Looking Ahead

With the 2027 Highlander set to be EV-only, Toyota is making a bold statement about its electrification goals. The move provides families with a new, sustainable option in the large SUV category and positions Toyota to meet anticipated growth in the electric vehicle market. As regulations and consumer preferences continue to shift, industry observers will be watching closely to see how the new Highlander performs and how competitors respond.