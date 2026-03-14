Toys Gain Ground as Lifestyle Trend Among Adults

A growing number of adults are embracing toys as part of their lifestyle, reshaping the global toy industry. Here’s how ‘kidults’ are driving this trend.

Toys are no longer just a childhood staple—across the globe, more adults are embracing collectibles, action figures, and playsets as part of their everyday life. The phenomenon, known as the rise of the ‘kidult,’ is transforming the toy industry and redefining what it means to play.

Adults Fuel Toy Market Growth

The global toy industry has witnessed a marked shift in consumer demographics. According to industry analysis, adults now account for a significant share of toy sales, with some estimates placing their contribution at up to one-fourth of total market revenue. This trend is reflected in recent toy industry statistics, which show robust growth in the collectibles and hobby segments—categories traditionally dominated by adult enthusiasts.

Collectibles, action figures, and model kits are among the fastest-growing segments.

Adults aged 20-49 are the main drivers of this trend, often motivated by nostalgia and the desire to build curated collections.

Spending on high-end or limited-edition toys has outpaced traditional children’s toys in some markets.

Why ‘Kidults’ Are Embracing Toys

Several factors contribute to the rise of toys as a lifestyle choice for adults. For many, toys represent more than play—they are a form of self-expression, a way to connect with cherished memories, and even a tool for stress relief in a fast-paced world. The appeal also extends to social media, where communities of collectors share their latest finds and display elaborate setups.

Industry experts highlight the importance of nostalgia and the search for comfort in uncertain times. The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, accelerated this shift, as adults sought familiar and comforting activities during lockdowns. As a result, toy companies have adapted, releasing products aimed specifically at adult consumers—such as intricate building sets, pop culture collectibles, and designer art toys.

Industry Response and Market Impact

Major manufacturers are taking note. Companies like Mattel and LEGO have introduced entire product lines targeting adults, including complex construction sets and collaborations with fashion and entertainment brands. According to official market data from The Toy Association, these adult-focused offerings contributed to overall industry growth in recent years.

Global research from organizations such as the NPD Group has identified ‘kidults’ as the fastest-growing consumer segment in toys, with their purchases often commanding higher price points and driving innovation in design and marketing. The industry’s embrace of digital platforms and e-commerce has further fueled this growth, making it easier for adults to access exclusive items and participate in online collector communities.

Looking Ahead: The Mainstreaming of Play

The rise of the ‘kidult’ signals a broader cultural shift towards the acceptance of play and hobbies at any age. Analysts expect the trend to continue, with adult buyers shaping new directions for product design, marketing, and retail experiences. As the boundaries between childhood and adulthood blur, toys are poised to remain a vibrant part of global lifestyle culture.

For more insights and data on this evolving market, readers can explore comprehensive market reports and trend analyses from industry experts.