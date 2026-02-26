Tracking Women's Representation in U.S. Elected Office

A look at the latest data on women serving in elective office across the United States, highlighting current trends and historical context.

Women’s representation in U.S. elective office has been closely tracked for decades, offering insight into the evolving landscape of American politics. The Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) serves as a central resource for up-to-date statistics and historical trends, providing comprehensive data on the number and percentage of women serving at all levels of government.

Current Numbers in Congress and Statewide Office

According to the latest CAWP data tables, women hold a significant presence in the U.S. Congress, statewide elective executive offices, and state legislatures. These figures are updated regularly and offer a granular look at gender diversity in government.

The percentage and number of women in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate is documented alongside party affiliation and historical progress.

State legislatures see varying levels of female representation by state, with some states approaching parity and others lagging behind. Detailed breakdowns are available in CAWP's state-by-state data.

Women also serve in key statewide executive roles, including governors, attorneys general, and secretaries of state, with CAWP tracking these numbers over time.

Historical Perspective and Trends

CAWP’s historical overview charts women’s progress in elective office since the 1970s. The data reveal a steady, though sometimes incremental, increase in women’s political participation and electoral success:

Women’s representation in Congress and state legislatures has grown, but still falls short of their share of the overall population.

Historical trendlines illustrate periods of more rapid gains, often coinciding with broader social movements.

CAWP’s resources allow users to download datasets for deeper analysis and comparison over time.

Women Candidates: The 2024 Election Cycle

Women’s candidacies in the 2024 election cycle are tracked in detail, including breakdowns by political party and type of office. The 2024 candidate summary offers:

Counts of women running for the U.S. House, Senate, statewide executive, and state legislative offices.

Comparisons with previous election cycles to highlight growth or areas where progress has plateaued.

Data on party affiliation, providing context on where gains are being made across the political spectrum.

Putting U.S. Data in Global Context

While the U.S. has made progress, CAWP’s resources allow comparison with global benchmarks for women in national parliaments. These comparisons reveal that the U.S. continues to lag behind some other democracies in achieving gender parity in legislative bodies.

Why Representation Matters

Tracking women’s representation is critical for understanding the barriers and opportunities in American politics. Comprehensive data from CAWP not only informs the public and policymakers but also supports broader efforts to encourage and support women seeking elected office.

As voters, parties, and advocacy groups look toward future elections, ongoing analysis of these trends will be essential for assessing progress toward more equitable representation.