‘Trad Sons’ Trend Reveals Shifts in Family and Gender Roles

The rise of 'trad sons' signals changing attitudes toward masculinity, family, and gender roles among Gen Z and young adults.

The emergence of the “trad sons” trend is capturing attention among Gen Z and young adults, reflecting a broader cultural re-examination of traditional gender roles and family dynamics in the United States. The phenomenon—where some young men embrace more conventional, caretaker roles within the family or household—has sparked debate and analysis about what it means for masculinity, work, and social expectations in a rapidly changing society.

Understanding the ‘Trad Sons’ Phenomenon

The term “trad sons,” short for “traditional sons,” refers to young men who actively participate in or revert to classic household and familial roles once commonly associated with previous generations. These roles might include living with parents, taking on primary responsibility for chores, or seeking to embody masculine archetypes historically tied to being a provider or protector.

According to Pew Research Center, Gen Z adults are navigating an uncertain economic landscape, which often influences their living arrangements and personal values. Many are choosing or obliged to stay at home longer, with some using this period to support family or focus on domestic contributions.

Shifts in Living Arrangements and Family Dynamics

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a marked increase in young adults aged 18-34 living with their parents compared to previous decades. The U.S. Census Bureau also reports that the percentage of young adults residing in multigenerational households is at its highest since the 1960s. These living patterns are influenced by a complex mix of economic factors, delayed marriage, higher education costs, and evolving career paths.

In 2022, over 50% of young adults aged 18–24 were living with one or both parents, up from about 30% in 1960.

were living with one or both parents, up from about 30% in 1960. Multigenerational households now account for a significant proportion of family structures in the U.S., according to Child Trends.

Masculinity and Gender Roles in Flux

As the “trad sons” trend grows, so does the conversation about masculinity and traditional male roles. A recent academic analysis finds that norms surrounding masculinity are evolving, with many young men both embracing and challenging the definitions handed down by previous generations. While some are drawn to the clarity and structure of traditional roles, others seek to redefine what it means to be a supportive son, partner, or community member.

Public opinion remains divided. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, a majority of Americans say society has become too accepting of nontraditional roles, but younger generations are generally more supportive of changing norms. This split underscores a cultural tension between the desire for stability and the realities of shifting social and economic pressures.

Economic Pressures and the Breadwinner Role

The realities of employment and the economy are also shaping the “trad sons” narrative. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that young adults today face higher barriers to stable, well-paying jobs, which often delays financial independence. For some, taking on a traditional role at home becomes both a practical and personal choice, offering a sense of contribution and purpose during challenging times.

In 2022, only 39% of families with children under 18 had a male breadwinner, compared to over 60% in 1970.

had a male breadwinner, compared to over 60% in 1970. Youth unemployment and underemployment remain persistent issues, affecting how young people plan for the future and negotiate family responsibilities.

Looking Ahead: Tradition Meets Change

The rise of “trad sons” reflects a complicated blend of nostalgia, economic necessity, and evolving social norms. For some, it signals a return to values perceived as stable or comforting; for others, it’s a pragmatic adaptation to new economic realities. As young adults continue to redefine masculinity, family, and work, the conversation around “trad sons” is likely to remain a touchstone for broader debates about gender, culture, and the American household.

Whether this trend marks a lasting shift or a transitional phase, it offers a window into the ways young people are negotiating identity and responsibility in the 21st century. With changing attitudes, persistent economic pressures, and evolving family models, the definition of what it means to be a “traditional son”—and a man—continues to expand.