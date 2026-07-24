Tradwife trend reflects modern pressures, King’s College London says

King’s College London said tradwife content reflects modern pressure, as 31% of Gen Z men backed wives obeying husbands and 33% gave husbands the final word.

King’s College London’s Global Institute for Women’s Leadership said the tradwife phenomenon reflects modern pressures rather than nostalgia for domesticity, in a report produced by Dr Constance Beaufils, Professor Heejung Chung and Shiyu Yuan. The institute published Tradwife: Between Myths and Realities on Oct. 15, 2025, and the next day described the trend as a plea for balance as much as a return to the home.

That framing matters because tradwife content turns unpaid domestic labor into an online aesthetic that can look empowering while carrying a clear message about gender roles. Ashley McGuire argued in July 2024 that trad wives are not traditional stay-at-home mothers, but social media influencers selling an image of traditional motherhood rather than the reality. PBS aired a To The Contrary segment, Tradwives vs. Reality, on Jan. 17, 2025, putting the viral trend alongside commentary from Amanda Marcotte.

The politics behind the trend became harder to ignore in King’s later research. A March 5, 2026 study found 31% of Gen Z men agreed a wife should always obey her husband, while 33% said a husband should have the final word on important decisions. In the same wider debate, a March 2025 Ipsos survey used by King’s found 35% said government and business efforts toward gender equality had been positive for society, underscoring how contested those changes remain.

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King’s later reporting linked tradwife appeal to flexibility, working mothers and attitudes toward wives obeying husbands, which helps explain why the imagery has reached women outside the core audience that first consumed it online. The trend is not just about domestic routines that can provide stability; it is about how those routines are packaged, shared and loaded with ideology in a moment of work-family strain and political argument over women’s roles.