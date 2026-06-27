Trail Blazers emerge as serious suitor for Jaylen Brown trade

Portland has been named as one of the strongest Jaylen Brown suitors, but the price starts with a $57 million salary and a pile of future picks.

Portland has moved into the center of the Jaylen Brown trade conversation, with Shams Charania naming the Trail Blazers as a team with the means to land Boston’s All-Star wing. Other recent reports have described Portland as the club most often characterized as actively pursuing Brown, a signal that the pursuit is being treated as more than idle speculation.

Any deal would be built around Brown’s contract first. He signed a five-year supermax extension in July 2023 worth up to $303.7 million, the richest deal in NBA history when it was finalized, and it runs through the 2028-29 season. Spotrac lists Brown’s 2026-27 base salary at $57,078,728, a number that underscores how expensive it would be for Portland to absorb him under the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement, which took effect on July 1, 2023 and runs through the 2029-30 season.

AI-generated illustration

That cap picture makes the draft-pick inventory matter just as much as the player fit. Portland does not have a 2026 first-round pick, so any serious offer would have to lean on future assets, including its own 2027 first and multiple 2028 and 2029 first-round pieces and swaps that appear in RealGM’s pick listings and Blazer’s Edge’s asset tracking. In practice, that means the Trail Blazers would need to choose how much of their future flexibility they are willing to surrender for a single swing at a top-tier scorer.

The timing is notable because Portland’s ownership has changed the tone of the franchise. After the sale to a Tom Dundon-led group was approved by the NBA Board of Governors, the new direction has been framed as a move away from slow development and toward winning. A Brown pursuit fits that mandate far more than a patient rebuild does, especially for a roster still trying to define its lane in the West.

TonyTheTiger via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Boston’s side of the equation is just as complicated. Brown remains one of the league’s most expensive and valuable trade pieces, and any package serious enough to move him would have to satisfy Brad Stevens without stripping the Celtics of immediate leverage. For Portland, the question is no longer whether Brown is available in theory. It is whether a win-now push is worth paying the kind of price that would reshape the Blazers through the rest of the decade.