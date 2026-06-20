Train driver dies, 100 injured in East Midlands railway crash

One driver died and 100 people were injured when two East Midlands Railway trains collided near Bedford, leaving 28 in hospital and nine in critical condition.

A collision between two East Midlands Railway passenger trains near Bedford killed one driver and injured 100 people, leaving 28 in hospital and nine in critical condition. British Transport Police said the driver’s family had been informed as investigators began piecing together how the crash unfolded south of Bedford and north of London.

The trains collided at about 5.15pm on Friday, June 19, 2026, triggering a major response from British Transport Police and emergency services, including the East of England Ambulance Service. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is now probing the cause, with investigators expected to reconstruct the movements of both passenger trains and identify what led to the impact.

AI-generated illustration

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers confirmed that one of the train drivers died in the crash. Updated figures released on Saturday showed 100 people injured overall, with nine of those hospitalized in a critical condition. The scale of the casualties, and the fact that one of the victims was a train driver, underscored how severe the collision was.

Photo by GOWTHAM AGM

Passenger reports and early accounts described a heavy impact on a route that carries traffic between Sheffield and London St Pancras. Rail disruption continued after the crash, adding to the strain on services in the East Midlands and the wider network. East Midlands Railway has become the focus of urgent public concern as investigators work through the evidence.

Stephen Craven via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For now, the central questions remain technical and operational: how two passenger trains came to collide, what warnings or protections were in place, and whether the sequence of events can be traced from the moment before impact. The investigation now under way will shape the answers for passengers, staff and the family of the driver who died.