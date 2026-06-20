Train driver killed as East Midlands Railway collision injures 100

A train driver died and 100 people were injured when two East Midlands Railway services collided near Bedford, leaving 28 in hospital and nine in critical condition.

A train driver died and 100 people were injured when two East Midlands Railway services collided near Elstow, Bedford, throwing one of the country’s busiest intercity corridors into a major safety investigation. As of Saturday morning, 28 people remained in hospital and nine were in a critical condition, underscoring the seriousness of a crash that has already sent shockwaves through the rail network.

British Transport Police said the collision happened at about 5.15pm BST on Friday, 19 June 2026, and confirmed that the dead driver’s family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers. The force said more than 80 people had been treated in hospital, and the East of England Ambulance Service later updated the injury total to 100. Police declared a major incident as the scale of the emergency became clear.

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The trains involved were London-bound East Midlands Railway services, identified as the 15:50 Nottingham to London St Pancras train and the 16:40 Corby to London St Pancras service. The crash disrupted services between Bedford and London St Pancras and drew in a wide emergency response involving British Transport Police, fire and rescue crews, ambulance services, Bedfordshire Police, the National Police Air Service, Network Rail and East Midlands Railway. The investigation will now focus on how those two passenger services came to collide on the same line and whether signalling, track management and train operations all functioned as they should have done.

Lucy D’Orsi, the chief constable of British Transport Police, said specialist investigators were working with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch to gather the facts and urged the public not to speculate while that work continued. That inquiry will be central not only to establishing the sequence of events near Bedford, but also to determining whether any changes are needed to reduce the risk of a repeat on a modern rail network where multiple layers of protection are supposed to prevent exactly this kind of failure.

Photo by GOWTHAM AGM

Stephen Craven via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Charles III said he was greatly saddened by the crash and offered his condolences, a sign of the incident’s national weight as the rail industry confronts questions about passenger safety, operational control and accountability. What happened near Elstow will now be measured not just in casualties, but in whether the investigation produces clear lessons for the network that serves millions of journeys every day.