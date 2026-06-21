Train driver Shaun Burton named after Bedford rail collision killed him

Shaun Burton, 60, was named as the driver killed in the Bedford rail collision. About 100 people were hurt as investigators probe why one train struck another.

The driver killed in the Bedford rail collision has been named as Shaun Burton, 60, a loss his family described as devastating. British Transport Police said Burton’s relatives asked for privacy as they come to terms with his death, while investigators work to explain how two East Midlands Railway services ended in a crash that has shaken the Midland Main Line.

The collision happened shortly after 5pm on Friday, 19 June 2026, near Elstow, south of Bedford, when one train ran into the back of another that was stationary on the same line. British Transport Police said officers were called to the scene at about 5.15pm, and rail and emergency services declared a major incident as the scale of the damage became clear.

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About 100 people were injured in the crash. Ambulance crews reported 89 injured, 28 people were still in hospital at one point, and nine were said to be in critical condition. The scale of the casualties underscored how quickly a routine journey on a busy intercity corridor turned into a mass casualty emergency, with passengers, staff and first responders all caught up in the aftermath.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch, British Transport Police and Network Rail are now investigating. The central questions are stark: how did the stationary train become vulnerable on the same line, and what safety systems, if any, failed to prevent impact? Some reports have raised the possibility of an issue with the Automatic Warning System, but no cause has been confirmed.

The crash brought major disruption to services through Bedford on the Midland Main Line, the route linking London St Pancras with Bedford, Luton, Corby and Nottingham. Rail operators warned passengers to expect delays until at least 28 June and to travel only if essential, a sign that the operational consequences of the collision will last long after the emergency response has stood down.

Photo by GOWTHAM AGM

For Burton’s family, the public inquiry now unfolding begins with a private loss. British Transport Police said, “We are devastated by his loss,” a statement that reflects both the personal grief and the unanswered operational questions left behind on a line where dozens were injured and one driver did not come home.