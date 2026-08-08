Translink to add late-night Belfast-Dublin trains for Fleadh

Translink is adding late-night Belfast-Dublin trains as Fleadh crowds trigger rail, Metro and airport adjustments across Belfast for the first time.

Translink is adding late-night Enterprise services between Belfast and Dublin as Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann fills Belfast for the first time from Sunday 2 to Sunday 9 August 2026. The extra train is one of several services running for the festival, which is forcing rail, bus and airport planners to coordinate around heavy evening demand.

The operator says bus, rail and airport services are running as normal during the week of the Fleadh, but with temporary adjustments in Belfast city centre. Those changes include temporary shifts to some Metro departure points in and out of the city, along with a special late-night Fleadh service offer. The additions are aimed at keeping passengers moving after concerts and other late events while maintaining the core Belfast-Dublin rail link.

AI-generated illustration

The Enterprise route remains the main intercity corridor between Belfast Grand Central Station and Dublin Connolly, and the festival timetable puts extra pressure on that line after dark. By adding late-night departures, Translink is trying to absorb the surge in travel that comes when large crowds leave the same venues at the same time and head for the same rail and bus connections.

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That kind of planning has become a regular part of Fleadh week. Transport for Ireland listed the 2025 Fleadh in Wexford as running from 3 August to 10 August, and a Westmeath Examiner report from July 22, 2022 said customers were advised that crowd-control measures were in place and that additional services had been confirmed for the week of the Fleadh. The pattern suggests that major transport operators treat the festival less as a standard city event than as a multi-agency movement challenge.

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For Belfast, the practical test is whether the late-night rail add-ons, Metro diversions and city-centre adjustments work together without leaving passengers stranded at the end of the night. The decisions around the festival show how dependent major crowd events are on a clear chain of transport planning, especially when the demand spills across rail, bus and airport services in the same week.