2026 Travel Awards: Best Luggage and Top Destinations

The 2026 PureWow Travel Awards highlight the best luggage, must-visit destinations, and travel essentials, reflecting evolving traveler preferences.

Travelers searching for the best gear and dream destinations have a new guide as the 2026 PureWow Travel Awards reveal their picks for the year's top luggage, destinations, airlines, and travel essentials. These awards provide insight into shifting consumer tastes and the industry’s response to changing travel patterns in the United States and beyond.

Best Luggage for Modern Travelers

This year’s awards spotlight luggage that excels in durability, design, and smart features. According to recent statistics on the U.S. luggage market, consumer demand for lightweight, tech-enabled suitcases continues to rise. Top picks in the PureWow Awards reflect these trends, with brands integrating features like GPS tracking, built-in chargers, and sustainable materials to cater to the needs of frequent flyers and leisure travelers alike.

Carry-on suitcases remain the most popular choice, driven by the prevalence of short-haul flights and budget-conscious travel.

remain the most popular choice, driven by the prevalence of short-haul flights and budget-conscious travel. Backpacks and versatile duffels are gaining popularity, especially among younger travelers and digital nomads embracing flexible work and travel lifestyles.

Eco-conscious options are on the rise, with several brands highlighted for using recycled materials and environmentally responsible manufacturing processes.

Destinations That Captivate in 2026

The awards also shine a light on destinations that have captured the imagination of travelers this year. Insights from the UNWTO Tourism Statistics and Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Data show a growing interest in both classic hotspots and emerging locales. Urban escapes, nature retreats, and culinary destinations all feature prominently in the latest rankings.

Major cities known for culture and food continue to attract international visitors.

Remote and less crowded destinations are seeing increased interest, reflecting travelers’ desire for unique and personalized experiences.

Wellness resorts and adventure travel hotspots are also recognized, as more people seek escapes that combine relaxation, activity, and immersion in nature.

Travel Essentials and Trends

Beyond luggage and destinations, the PureWow Travel Awards highlight key travel essentials—ranging from portable tech to personal comfort items—that enhance the journey. This aligns with consumer behavior observed in recent industry analysis, with travelers placing greater emphasis on convenience, hygiene, and personalization in their travel kits.

Multipurpose travel accessories, such as collapsible water bottles and all-in-one charging cables, are trending.

Travel-friendly skincare and health products reflect a growing focus on wellness while on the go.

Noise-cancelling headphones and e-readers remain must-haves for long-haul journeys.

What the Awards Mean for Travelers

The 2026 PureWow Travel Awards serve as both inspiration and practical guidance for those planning future trips. By recognizing products and destinations that lead the way in innovation, sustainability, and experience, the awards help travelers navigate a crowded marketplace and make informed choices for their next adventure.

With the travel industry’s continued growth and ongoing innovation, these awards provide a snapshot of what matters most to travelers in 2026—blending style, function, and a renewed passion for exploration. As travel rebounds and new trends emerge, consumers can expect even more choices and experiences to shape their journeys in the years ahead.