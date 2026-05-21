Leading travel authorities reveal their top vacation picks for summer 2026, spotlighting both classic escapes and emerging hotspots.

Summer 2026 promises an exciting array of travel possibilities, as highlighted by fresh insights from leading sources such as CBS8’s Travel Insider and Travel + Leisure. Both outlets have released their annual recommendations, revealing a blend of perennial favorites and rising destinations for those planning a memorable getaway this season.

Classic Destinations Remain Favorites

According to CBS8’s Travel Insider, traditional vacation spots continue to draw travelers thanks to their blend of accessibility, variety, and established infrastructure. Iconic locations such as Paris, Rome, and New York City once again make the list, backed by consistently strong arrival numbers and enduring appeal. This is supported by data from the UNWTO Tourism Statistics, which show these cities among the top international arrivals each year.

Paris : Often ranked among the world’s most visited cities, Paris’s blend of culture, cuisine, and iconic sights like the Eiffel Tower keep it at the forefront for summer travel.

: Often ranked among the world’s most visited cities, Paris’s blend of culture, cuisine, and iconic sights like the Eiffel Tower keep it at the forefront for summer travel. Rome : The Italian capital remains a draw for its history, art, and vibrant street life, with Statista reporting strong year-over-year visitor growth.

: The Italian capital remains a draw for its history, art, and vibrant street life, with Statista reporting strong year-over-year visitor growth. New York City: Summer festivals, Broadway shows, and renowned museums make NYC a perennial favorite for both domestic and international tourists.

Emerging Hotspots Capture Attention

While classic destinations hold steady, both CBS8 and Travel + Leisure highlight a surge in interest for lesser-known or rapidly developing locations. Travel + Leisure’s Top 20 Travel Destinations for June points to places like Kyoto, Dubrovnik, and the Azores as must-see locales for adventurous travelers seeking something new. The Euromonitor International Top 100 City Destinations Index corroborates these trends, with several rising cities showing double-digit growth in international arrivals, reflecting their increasing popularity.

Kyoto : Renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage sites and cultural festivals, Kyoto offers a blend of tradition and modernity that appeals to a global audience.

: Renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage sites and cultural festivals, Kyoto offers a blend of tradition and modernity that appeals to a global audience. Dubrovnik : The Croatian city, famed for its medieval Old Town and proximity to the Adriatic Sea, is seeing increased interest due to its unique charm and value for travelers.

: The Croatian city, famed for its medieval Old Town and proximity to the Adriatic Sea, is seeing increased interest due to its unique charm and value for travelers. Azores: This Portuguese archipelago is gaining traction for its unspoiled landscapes and eco-friendly tourism initiatives.

Trends Shaping 2026 Travel Choices

Analysis from both sources and industry data points to several factors influencing travelers’ decisions this year:

Sustainable Tourism : There’s a marked increase in demand for destinations prioritizing eco-friendly practices, such as the Azores and select cities in Scandinavia.

: There’s a marked increase in demand for destinations prioritizing eco-friendly practices, such as the Azores and select cities in Scandinavia. Experiential Travel : Travelers are seeking immersive cultural and culinary experiences, driving interest in cities like Kyoto and Barcelona .

: Travelers are seeking immersive cultural and culinary experiences, driving interest in cities like and . Value for Money: Economic considerations remain important, with many opting for destinations offering favorable exchange rates or affordable accommodations, including parts of Central and Eastern Europe.

Top Destinations by the Numbers

Both CBS8 and Travel + Leisure’s lists reflect broader trends captured in global tourism data. According to the World Bank’s international arrivals database, countries like France, Spain, and the United States continue to lead in total visitors, while emerging destinations in Asia and the Mediterranean are climbing rapidly in the rankings.

Other Notable Picks for Summer 2026

Greece : The islands remain top choices for sun-seekers and history lovers alike.

: The islands remain top choices for sun-seekers and history lovers alike. Iceland : Long daylight hours and dramatic landscapes make it ideal for summer exploration.

: Long daylight hours and dramatic landscapes make it ideal for summer exploration. Costa Rica: For those prioritizing adventure and biodiversity, Costa Rica’s rainforests and beaches offer a compelling combination.

Planning Ahead

Travel experts recommend booking early for the most popular destinations, as demand is expected to remain high throughout the summer of 2026. For those looking to avoid crowds or discover the next big thing, turning to the emerging hotspots highlighted by both CBS8 and Travel + Leisure could offer rewarding experiences and greater value.

With an abundance of choices—ranging from classic cities rich in history to up-and-coming locales promising unique adventures—travelers in 2026 have more options than ever to craft their ideal summer escape. For those seeking further data, the U.S. Travel Association’s Monthly Travel Trends Index and AFAR’s expert recommendations offer additional resources to inform destination choices and travel planning.

As the world continues to open up and evolve, the convergence of expert insight and robust data makes it easier than ever to pick the perfect spot for a summer getaway in 2026.