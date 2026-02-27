Travel Experts Advise on Mexico Vacations Amid Violence

Amid reports of rising violence in parts of Mexico, travel experts and official agencies advise travelers on how to stay safe and make informed choices.

As Mexico remains a top destination for international tourists, recent reports of violence have sparked renewed discussion about safety for travelers. Travel experts and official agencies are weighing in, offering guidance and context for those planning trips south of the border.

Assessing Recent Violence in Mexico

Incidents of crime and violence have been reported in several Mexican states, causing concern among potential visitors. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Mexico’s homicide rates remain higher than the global average, with certain regions experiencing increased incidents in recent years. The country's national statistics agency, INEGI, also provides comprehensive crime data highlighting geographic disparities: cities such as Tijuana, Acapulco, and Ciudad Juárez consistently report the highest rates of violence, while popular resort areas like Cancún and Los Cabos generally report lower levels of serious crime.

Official Travel Advisories and Regional Differences

The U.S. Department of State maintains an official travel advisory for Mexico, with risk levels varying widely by state. Some regions, including Guerrero and Colima, carry “Do Not Travel” warnings due to high rates of violence and organized crime, while others like Quintana Roo (home to Cancún and Playa del Carmen) are under “Exercise Increased Caution” advisories, largely due to petty crime and rare incidents of violence. The Overseas Security Advisory Council’s 2023 Crime & Safety Report also emphasizes that violence is mostly concentrated in specific areas, and that tourist zones tend to have heightened security and police presence.

Expert Advice: Staying Safe While Traveling

Travel experts interviewed by Spectrum News acknowledged concerns but stressed the importance of destination-specific research and personal vigilance. They advised travelers to:

Consult up-to-date government advisories before booking.

Choose well-known tourist areas with established safety protocols.

Stay informed about local conditions and avoid traveling at night or to remote areas.

Register with their embassy or consulate when traveling abroad.

Exercise caution with valuables and remain aware of their surroundings.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provides health and safety recommendations for visitors to Mexico, including guidance on food and water safety, vaccinations, and emergency contacts.

Tourism Trends Remain Strong

Despite negative headlines, Mexico continues to attract millions of foreign visitors each year. According to recent tourism statistics, international arrivals surpassed 38 million in 2023, with most travelers reporting positive experiences in well-trafficked destinations. Travel experts point out that the vast majority of visits occur without incident, especially in major tourist hubs where security is a priority.

Conclusion: Informed Travel Is Key

While some regions of Mexico face ongoing security challenges, travel experts emphasize that risks are not uniform across the country. By staying informed, following official guidance, and exercising standard precautions, tourists can make safer choices and continue to enjoy all that Mexico has to offer. For those planning a trip, ongoing vigilance and destination-specific research remain the best tools for a safe and enjoyable vacation experience.