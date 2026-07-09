Traveler billed $131 for gas after returning rental car fuller

He returned the car with more gas than pickup, then got a $131 fuel bill anyway. The charge exposes how rental fine print and missing receipts can override common sense.

A traveler who brought a rental car back in Germany with slightly more gas than it had at pickup still was billed $131 to fill the tank, a charge that underscores how rental-car fuel rules can turn on contract language, not just the gauge. Enterprise Rent-A-Car says customers who do not refuel can be charged a fee that is generally higher than the local price of fuel, and the exact terms are supposed to appear in the rental agreement.

Enterprise’s Germany fuel policy adds another layer: fuel rules can vary by location. That matters because the company’s Germany FAQs say there are no hidden rental fees, yet extra charges can still apply for fuel, damage, late returns, tolls and other items. In practice, a customer may leave the counter believing the bill is settled, then face a separate assessment if the car is logged as underfilled or if the rental contract uses a different fuel standard than the traveler expected.

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The company’s U.S. fuel FAQ shows how expensive those choices can become. Enterprise says renters may pre-pay for fuel, but prepaid fuel is not refundable. That structure can work in a customer’s favor only when the tank comes back near empty; otherwise, it can leave money on the table or create confusion when the return does not match the original pickup level.

AutoSlash warns that some rental companies can read connected-car data and know fuel levels with unusual precision, down to the tenth of a gallon. That makes documentation critical. A final gas receipt, especially one showing a station address near the return location, can help challenge a refueling fee when the renter believes the vehicle was returned full or fuller than it left.

simmmox via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Enterprise has rental locations across Germany and Europe, including airport and city branches in Munich and other markets, so the issue reaches far beyond one counter or one trip. If the car truly came back with more fuel than it had at pickup, the bill could reflect a measurement error, a policy mismatch or a lack of acceptable proof that the tank was refilled in a way the company’s records would accept.