Airport Security Lines Lengthen Amid Spring Travel Surge

U.S. airports see long security lines, prompting traveler frustration and strategic planning. Here’s what to know about delays, data, and tips to streamline your journey.

U.S. airports are experiencing unusually long security lines this spring, causing frustration and delays for millions of travelers. With the spring break surge and ongoing staffing challenges, flyers are urged to prepare for extended wait times and stay informed about the latest conditions.

Security Lines Stretch as Passenger Volumes Surge

According to recent reports from NPR, major airports across the country have seen lines stretching far beyond the usual checkpoints, with some travelers waiting over an hour to clear security. Data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows that daily passenger volumes have consistently surpassed 2.3 million in recent weeks, outpacing last year’s numbers and approaching pre-pandemic highs.

Spring break travel is a significant factor, with many families and students taking trips during March and April.

is a significant factor, with many families and students taking trips during March and April. TSA processed over 2.5 million travelers in a single day earlier this month, one of the highest volumes since 2019.

Some airports have reported security wait times exceeding 60 minutes during peak hours.

Staffing Shortages and Screening Challenges

Industry experts and government analyses, such as those from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), highlight ongoing challenges in TSA staffing. Recruiting and retaining screeners has been difficult, particularly in high-cost metropolitan areas. These shortages are contributing to longer lines and stress among employees and travelers alike.

Despite efforts to ramp up hiring, TSA officials caution that it can take weeks for new employees to complete training and begin work at busy airports. The GAO notes that addressing these challenges is critical for maintaining both security and efficiency.

Flight Delays, Cancellations, and Consumer Complaints

Long security lines are not the only issue facing spring travelers. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer Report indicates that flight delays and cancellations remain a concern, particularly when compounded by congestion at security checkpoints. In February and March, some airports reported more than 20% of flights were delayed, with weather and staffing shortages as primary factors.

Consumer complaints have also risen, with travelers citing missed connections, long waits, and lack of clear communication from airlines and airport staff. While most travelers ultimately reach their destinations, the experience has left many frustrated and anxious.

Tips for Navigating Long Security Lines

Arrive early: TSA and airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international departures.

TSA and airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international departures. Check real-time wait times: Many airports provide updates on their websites or via the FAA’s Airport Status Information page.

Many airports provide updates on their websites or via the FAA’s Airport Status Information page. Enroll in TSA PreCheck: Travelers enrolled in TSA PreCheck generally experience shorter wait times and expedited screening.

Travelers enrolled in TSA PreCheck generally experience shorter wait times and expedited screening. Pack smart: Review prohibited items and have documents ready to speed up the process.

Looking Forward: Will Delays Continue?

With the busy travel season underway and summer approaching, experts expect high passenger volumes — and potentially long security lines — to persist. TSA and airport authorities are working to add staff and streamline operations, but travelers should remain vigilant and flexible in their planning.

For the latest updates, check official TSA throughput numbers and air travel consumer reports before heading to the airport, and consider enrolling in PreCheck to reduce your wait time.