Treasure hunters recover rare silver bar from legendary shipwreck

A 22.5-pound silver bar from a Florida Keys wreck revived the fight over who owns shipwrecked history, and whether salvage can outrun archaeology.

Treasure hunters pulled a 22.5-pound silver bar from a legendary shipwreck off the Florida Keys, a recovery that immediately reopened the fight over who gets to profit from the past and who gets to study it. LiveNOW from FOX said the find was the first silver bar of its kind recovered in nearly three decades, while Yahoo’s syndicated version pegged the bar’s value at about $100,000.

CNN identified Drake Nicholas, captain of a professional treasure-hunting team, in a video segment on the discovery with Kate Bolduan and Fredricka Whitfield. The bar came from a wreck described as 404 years old, placing the recovery squarely in the long shadow of Spanish colonial shipping and the high-stakes world of Florida Keys salvage.

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The wreck appears to be the Nuestra Señora de Atocha, the famed galleon tied to Mel Fisher’s treasure-hunting legacy. That connection matters because the Atocha is not just another wreck site. It is one of the most famous names in underwater archaeology and commercial recovery, where each new object can help confirm cargo, route and ownership, but also intensify disputes over who controls what is brought ashore.

Mel Fisher’s Treasures said in a Facebook post that after the silver bar was recovered, the crew continued to uncover additional artifacts from the Atocha, reinforcing what it had believed all along. That detail points to the larger historical value of the site: objects from the hold can help reconstruct the ship’s final voyage, the goods it carried and the commercial network that sent it across the Atlantic.

Photo by Emma Li

The recovery also shows why shipwrecks sit at the fault line between archaeology and salvage law. Treasure hunters use sonar, archival research and underwater recovery gear to locate and lift material that saltwater has preserved for centuries, but once an artifact surfaces, the questions multiply. Does the bar belong to the salvors, the state, a museum or descendants tied to the original cargo? What the public loses, if the answer is decided too quickly in favor of commercial recovery, is the context that makes a silver bar more than precious metal: its place in a wreck’s story, and the story of the people and empires that sent it to sea.