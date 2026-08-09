Trent Alexander-Arnold faces defining second season under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid

Mourinho's arrival has put Trent Alexander-Arnold under a sharper tactical test, after 35 appearances and a £8.4m early switch from Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold enters his second season at Real Madrid with Jose Mourinho asking for more than steady minutes and tidy possession. The 27-year-old right-back is now working under his third manager in Madrid, and the club’s internal calculation is clear: a player brought in early for a reported 10m euros, or £8.4m, must justify the fee as much as the role.

Real Madrid and Liverpool agreed a six-season deal running from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2031, with Liverpool releasing Alexander-Arnold before the end of his contract so Madrid could register him in time for the Club World Cup. Real Madrid confirmed the length of the deal, and the early payment meant Madrid did not wait a month for a free transfer. That arrangement underlined how quickly expectations rose around a defender who spent his football development at Liverpool from the age of six.

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Alexander-Arnold’s first season at the Santiago Bernabéu was busy, if not yet definitive. He played in 35 of Real Madrid’s 62 matches in all competitions, a workload that showed trust from the coaching staff but also left room for a sharper identity in the side. His first Real Madrid assist came against Juventus in the Club World Cup quarter-finals, a reminder of why Madrid paid to have him available for that tournament rather than waiting for the transfer window to open in full.

Mourinho’s arrival has made the tactical question more pointed. Coverage around pre-season described Alexander-Arnold as being shaped into a triple threat, with Madrid looking to use his passing, overlapping runs and positional flexibility more aggressively. That approach could expose the defensive questions that have followed him since Liverpool, but it also offers the clearest route to making him central to Mourinho’s rebuild.

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Some reports said Alexander-Arnold had impressed Mourinho in pre-season and that his strong form had drawn praise from the coach. Others linked his sharp start to added motivation after Thomas Tuchel left him out of the World Cup setup. However it is framed, the second season now carries a simpler test than the first: whether Alexander-Arnold becomes a specialist solution in Mourinho’s system, or remains a high-cost work in progress at Real Madrid.