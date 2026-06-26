Trevor Nelson takes break from BBC Radio 2 after medical tests

Trevor Nelson said he is taking a break from BBC Radio 2 after follow-up tests, telling listeners he is focusing on getting better. No diagnosis or return date has been made public.

Trevor Nelson has stepped back from his BBC Radio 2 weekday show after a routine check-up led doctors to advise follow-up tests, prompting the presenter to say he was taking “a little break” from work commitments while he focuses on getting better.

Nelson, 62, said on Instagram on Friday, 26 June 2026, that listeners may have noticed he had not been on his usual weekday slot this week. He said he was “concentrating on getting better” and hoped to return “behind the mic and the decks” when he is ready to be “100% me”. He did not disclose a diagnosis and said it was important to deal with facts rather than speculate.

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The presenter’s absence affects one of Radio 2’s regular daytime fixtures. Nelson usually hosts weekdays from 2pm to 4pm on BBC Radio 2 and also presents on BBC Radio 1Xtra on Sundays from 11am to 1pm. No return date has been confirmed for either programme, leaving two of the BBC’s music radio outlets without a clear timetable for his comeback.

The announcement came days after Nelson appeared at the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, where he received a special award. The BBC also scheduled a pre-recorded edition of The Music Is Black concert from Hackney Empire for broadcast on Sunday night, with performances from Alison Limerick, Courtney Pine and Omar.

Source: Daily Mirror

Colleagues and fellow broadcasters responded with messages of support online, including Tony Blackburn, Richie Anderson, Bob Harris and Lauren Laverne. The reactions reflected the place Nelson holds in British radio, where a brief disclosure about tests and time off can quickly widen into a conversation about how much of a presenter’s health becomes public when a familiar voice is suddenly absent from the schedule.

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For broadcasters, the line between professional continuity and personal privacy is often thin. Nelson’s decision to say he was away for medical reasons, while withholding the diagnosis, offered listeners a clear explanation without forcing details into public view, a balance many on-air figures now try to strike when illness interrupts a job built on routine and presence.