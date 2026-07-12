Tributes pour in after death of Sen. Lindsey Graham at 71

Washington’s first tributes cast Lindsey Graham as a national security hawk and Senate dealmaker after his death at 71, just after he won a fifth-term primary.

Tributes to Lindsey Graham spread through Washington on Sunday after the South Carolina Republican died Saturday at 71 following a brief and sudden illness. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Senate Majority Leader John Thune were among the first major figures to react, turning Graham’s death into an early test of how his allies and rivals would define a four-term senator whose career reached from South Carolina to the center of foreign policy debates.

Thune framed Graham’s legacy in institutional terms, calling him a trusted adviser and saying his influence on the federal judiciary and national defense would be felt for generations. That emphasis matched the image Graham built over decades in the Senate: a hard-charging Republican who made national security a defining issue and remained a fixture in the chamber’s internal bargaining over judges, defense policy and party strategy. Tim Scott, the other South Carolina Republican in the Senate, remembered Graham as a powerful leader and emphasized his role in building bridges, a reminder that Graham’s reputation in Washington rested not only on confrontation but also on his ability to cut deals inside a polarized chamber.

Trump said he had spoken with Graham on Saturday evening, in what he described as what could have been Graham’s last call. That detail underscored how suddenly the Senate lost one of its most visible Republican voices, just as Graham had returned from a trip to Ukraine and remained active on the same foreign-policy fights that shaped his public identity. Graham had long been known as a hawk on matters of war, deterrence and U.S. power abroad, and those themes are already shaping the first round of remembrances.

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The political timing sharpened the loss. Graham had won the South Carolina Republican primary on June 9 and was seeking a fifth term in the U.S. Senate, leaving his party to confront both a vacancy in a senior seat and the question of who could inherit his standing with donors, defense hawks and Senate insiders. His death also landed as Washington was already focused on conflict abroad and the machinery of government at home.

That broader frame was reflected on the July 12 edition of Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, which included retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, Israeli Ambassador Michael Leiter, White House border czar Tom Homan, Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio and former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel. The lineup placed Graham’s death inside a weekend conversation dominated by national security, Middle East policy and the future of U.S. alliances, the same terrain on which Graham spent much of his Senate career.