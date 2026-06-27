Trossard gives Belgium first-half lead over New Zealand in Group G clash

Trossard’s 28th-minute finish gave Belgium a 1-0 halftime lead and, for now, second place in Group G as New Zealand failed to register a shot.

Leandro Trossard’s 28th-minute goal gave Belgium a first-half lead over New Zealand at BC Place in Vancouver, a result that briefly lifted the Red Devils into second place in Group G of the 2026 World Cup. The match, played on June 27, 2026, carried the weight of Belgium’s final group-stage fixture and arrived with both sides still needing a result to strengthen their route to the knockout rounds.

Belgium went to the break ahead 1-0, and the numbers underlined how firmly the European side had taken control without fully putting the game beyond reach. ESPN’s live match coverage showed Belgium with 62% possession, 16 shots to New Zealand’s none and four efforts on target to the visitors’ zero. By halftime, the game had the look of a contest tilted heavily in Belgium’s favor, even if the scoreline remained narrow.

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That mattered because the stakes around Group G were still unsettled before kickoff. FIFA’s match centre listed the meeting as the closing game of Belgium’s first stage, and the group remained open heading into the final round. New Zealand had arrived still searching for a first victory at a World Cup, which made every chance against a higher-ranked European opponent especially important. Belgium, meanwhile, had not yet locked up its place in the round of 32 when the match began.

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The tie also carried unusual historical weight. It was the first senior international meeting between Belgium and New Zealand, leaving neither side with past results to lean on for reference. That added another layer to Trossard’s opener: his strike did more than settle a tight opening spell, it became the first Belgian goal at the 2026 World Cup and the immediate marker for a team trying to turn control into qualification security.