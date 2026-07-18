Troubled Pfizer HQ conversion tied to bribery, Kerik loan link

Buckled columns at the former Pfizer HQ triggered evacuations as a $720 million conversion tied to Bernard Kerik and a bribery-linked figure came under scrutiny.

Buckled columns at the former Pfizer headquarters at 235 East 42nd Street forced evacuations and city monitoring at a Midtown East conversion site one block from Grand Central Terminal. The structural failure raised the stakes for a project that was supposed to turn one of Manhattan’s best-known office complexes into the city’s largest office-to-residential conversion.

MetroLoft and David Werner are converting the former Pfizer campus at 219-235 East 42nd Street into more than 1,600 apartments, including over 400 affordable units, plus more than 100,000 square feet of amenities. The plan also calls for a rooftop pool, a fitness center, ground-floor retail and offices. Gensler says the project will be the largest office-to-residential conversion in New York City history when it is completed in 2027. In March 2024, MetroLoft was said to be planning roughly 1,500 rental apartments for the site, and later deals gave MetroLoft and David Werner full control of the property and a $720 million senior loan from Madison Realty Capital to finance the work.

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The project’s ownership trail has also drawn attention because of the people tied to firms involved in it. One figure linked to the development once bribed city officials. Another developer tied to the deal gave a loan to Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner whose name has long carried its own corruption baggage.

Kerik was indicted in November 2007 for conspiring to receive more than a quarter-million dollars in free renovations from a contractor doing business with the city, along with tax crimes and lying to the federal government. He later pleaded guilty in 2009 to eight felonies. Reuters also reported that Kerik later faced a lawsuit over his memoir. Those connections now sit alongside a construction failure that brought the New York City Department of Buildings and the FDNY into a live monitoring role, with officials weighing a possible months-long halt while they investigated the instability at 235 East 42nd Street.

Norbert Nagel, Mörfelden-Walldorf, Germany via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The property spans both 219 East 42nd Street and 235 East 42nd Street, making the episode more than a problem at a single tower. It has become a test of how thoroughly big-city development gets vetted, from the lenders financing it to the firms and figures allowed to stand behind a marquee Midtown project.