Troy Jackson gains strength in Maine Democratic Senate replacement race

Troy Jackson was building early delegate strength as Maine Democrats picked 601 convention delegates to replace Graham Platner and set up a November clash with Susan Collins.

Troy Jackson gained ground as half of Maine’s counties picked delegates this weekend for the special convention that will choose Graham Platner’s replacement. Platner filed paperwork to withdraw on July 11 after sexual assault allegations, sending Democrats into a first-of-its-kind replacement process that will end at a convention on July 25.

The party’s system gives 500 of the 601 delegates to the state’s 16 county committees, with the rest selected through other party organizations. County delegate meetings were held on July 18 and 19, and Jackson’s campaign said the deadline to register as a delegate was Wednesday, July 15, at 5 p.m.

Jackson, a progressive former State Senate president, has leaned hard into a left-tilting message as the party scrambles to settle on a nominee who can challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November. “I’ll be a vote for Medicare for All,” Jackson said, underscoring the policy line that has become central to his pitch.

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The early delegate jockeying has pointed to a coalition that reaches beyond Jackson’s personal brand. His support has drawn on labor credibility, rural appeal and the party’s progressive wing, a mix that has made him look better positioned as county slates came together. Jackson has also attracted support from groups including the Alliance for Retired Americans and Our Revolution, while the contest has drawn interest from Democrats such as Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah.

That has made the replacement race more than a simple fill-in exercise after Platner’s withdrawal. Maine Democrats say the convention is the fairest way to choose a new nominee, but the process has also triggered public criticism and intense intraparty maneuvering as contenders try to inherit Platner’s supporters.

Photo by Werner Pfennig

The speed of the convention calendar has magnified the stakes. With delegates chosen in county meetings and the nomination fight moving toward Portland on July 25, Jackson’s strength will help determine whether Maine Democrats are simply reacting to Platner’s exit or shifting toward a more openly progressive center of gravity before facing Collins.